Completion of 14-mile walking, biking trail in Lancaster County celebrated

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northwest Lancaster County River Trail began with the purchase of a 3-mile section of land in 1984. Decades later, numerous organizations involved in developing the now-14-mile hiking and biking trail celebrated its completion.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, several speakers lauded the completion of the trail, which provides recreational and economic opportunities in the five municipalities it spans.

Community leaders cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the final section of the Northwest River Trail

“This beautiful Susquehanna River we have and the land adjacent to it is an ideal place for recreation, but moreover, with that recreation, it’s also an ideal catalyst for economic development in the area,” said speaker and Columbia Borough Mayor Leo Lutz.

“You go down to Columbia Borough River Park any day — and I get down there almost every day — and you will see how parked up it is with people walking, biking, just enjoying the time along the trail,” Lutz said.

Lutz and other community leaders say people enjoying the trail visit local shops or grab a bite to eat, and some restaurants have even installed bike racks to accommodate people stopping off the trail.

“Not only is it recreation and economic development, there’s also an educational component that I’m seeing and I’m hearing from folks coming off the trail,” Lutz said. “It’s people learning — especially those from in our towns who don’t get out to the outside country and the forests — they’re seeing what’s happening out in nature.” They are excited to be spotting animals like deer and eagles, Lutz said.

The Northwest River Trail began as a 3-mile stretch of land purchased by Steve Mohr Sr. and his family in 1984.

“I found out that the Penn Central was ordered to liquidate, and I really had a dislike for ‘No Trespassing’ signs, so I brought the idea to my dad and my brothers,” said Mohr, who is now on the Conoy Township board of supervisors.

They purchased a section of land between Bainbridge and East Donegal Township. “I was hoping that (the trail) would be Conoy Township, and then just two years later, I got elected to the board, and then I had my foot in the door to buy from Bainbridge to Dauphin County, and once we had those 6 miles under either my ownership or the township’s, then I felt pretty good that we were going to have a trail,” Mohr said.

A master plan for the Northwest River Trail was completed in 2003, and on July 27, 2022, more than a dozen people from organizations involved in developing the trail cut a ribbon to celebrate the completion of the final section of the trail in Conoy Township. Finishing the trail involved acquiring the land, creating the trail itself, and finding ways to navigate obstacles like creeks and railways.

“Now people are using it, and that’s great. That’s the best part, when you see somebody using what you’ve put time and effort into,” Mohr said.

“The Northwest River Trail is a symbol of health. It provides equal access to fresh air, exercise, and solace in nature. It traverses natural landscapes and the last remnants of Lancaster County’s great Susquehanna floodplain forests. It connects people to destinations shaped by periods of time too large to even grasp. It connects people to the river,” said speaker Brandon Tennis from the Lancaster Conservancy.

View of the Susquehanna from the northern end of the Northwest River Trail

In the future, leaders like Lori Yeich from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources hope to connect the Northwest River Trail to other places like the Enola Low Grade Trail in Manor Township, the Conewago Trail, and Wrightsville via the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

Digital and printable Northwest River Trail maps and parking information can be found here .

