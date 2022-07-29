ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Completion of 14-mile walking, biking trail in Lancaster County celebrated

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WB5Fg_0gxmH55p00

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northwest Lancaster County River Trail began with the purchase of a 3-mile section of land in 1984. Decades later, numerous organizations involved in developing the now-14-mile hiking and biking trail celebrated its completion.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, several speakers lauded the completion of the trail, which provides recreational and economic opportunities in the five municipalities it spans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2No3R3_0gxmH55p00
Community leaders cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the final section of the Northwest River Trail

“This beautiful Susquehanna River we have and the land adjacent to it is an ideal place for recreation, but moreover, with that recreation, it’s also an ideal catalyst for economic development in the area,” said speaker and Columbia Borough Mayor Leo Lutz.

Development, rainfall, and the impacts of flooding in Pa.

“You go down to Columbia Borough River Park any day — and I get down there almost every day — and you will see how parked up it is with people walking, biking, just enjoying the time along the trail,” Lutz said.

Lutz and other community leaders say people enjoying the trail visit local shops or grab a bite to eat, and some restaurants have even installed bike racks to accommodate people stopping off the trail.

“Not only is it recreation and economic development, there’s also an educational component that I’m seeing and I’m hearing from folks coming off the trail,” Lutz said. “It’s people learning — especially those from in our towns who don’t get out to the outside country and the forests — they’re seeing what’s happening out in nature.” They are excited to be spotting animals like deer and eagles, Lutz said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The Northwest River Trail began as a 3-mile stretch of land purchased by Steve Mohr Sr. and his family in 1984.

“I found out that the Penn Central was ordered to liquidate, and I really had a dislike for ‘No Trespassing’ signs, so I brought the idea to my dad and my brothers,” said Mohr, who is now on the Conoy Township board of supervisors.

They purchased a section of land between Bainbridge and East Donegal Township. “I was hoping that (the trail) would be Conoy Township, and then just two years later, I got elected to the board, and then I had my foot in the door to buy from Bainbridge to Dauphin County, and once we had those 6 miles under either my ownership or the township’s, then I felt pretty good that we were going to have a trail,” Mohr said.

A master plan for the Northwest River Trail was completed in 2003, and on July 27, 2022, more than a dozen people from organizations involved in developing the trail cut a ribbon to celebrate the completion of the final section of the trail in Conoy Township. Finishing the trail involved acquiring the land, creating the trail itself, and finding ways to navigate obstacles like creeks and railways.

Nature exploration meets conservation in Galapagos and Pa.

“Now people are using it, and that’s great. That’s the best part, when you see somebody using what you’ve put time and effort into,” Mohr said.

“The Northwest River Trail is a symbol of health. It provides equal access to fresh air, exercise, and solace in nature. It traverses natural landscapes and the last remnants of Lancaster County’s great Susquehanna floodplain forests. It connects people to destinations shaped by periods of time too large to even grasp. It connects people to the river,” said speaker Brandon Tennis from the Lancaster Conservancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qc173_0gxmH55p00
View of the Susquehanna from the northern end of the Northwest River Trail

In the future, leaders like Lori Yeich from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources hope to connect the Northwest River Trail to other places like the Enola Low Grade Trail in Manor Township, the Conewago Trail, and Wrightsville via the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

Digital and printable Northwest River Trail maps and parking information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Lancaster Science Factory opens new family garden

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids in the Midstate now have a new way to learn about the environment thanks to the Mueller Family Outdoor Courtyard, opened by the Lancaster Science Factory. The garden includes outdoor spaces to teach kids about solar power as well as recycling storm water in backyard gardens.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wrightsville, PA
City
East Donegal Township, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lancaster County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Bainbridge, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment

Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary...
ELVERSON, PA
abc27.com

Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Natural Resources#Fresh Air
iheart.com

Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops

(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater

Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy