ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Bartow Police update active shooter training following Uvalde

By Rebecca Petit
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEQay_0gxmH3KN00

As the first day of school quickly approaches, safety is a top priority. Law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area are preparing to keep students safe in the event of an active shooting.

“We pray that we never have to do it, but if it ever arises, we will not hesitate for a second,” said Bartow Police Deputy Chief Lauro Diaz.

It’s training they hope they never have to use, but the Bartow Police Department is prepared for an active shooter situation if it ever were to happen.

“We go inside. We make sure that we neutralize that threat immediately,” said Bartow Police Chief Bryan Dorman.

The police department conducted a two-day active shooter training at Bartow Middle School this week. The exercise, which also included fire and EMS personnel, took place at a school for the first time and incorporated critical response in light of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

“We no longer wait to hear shots fired. We’re actually going into the critical phase of it, which is making the entry. I think it’s less confusing for the men and women in law enforcement,” Diaz said.

The officers are presented with different active shooter scenarios and must determine how to respond and do so with speed and precision.

“We try to make it as real as possible during these training events. Get the stress levels up, get their heart rates up, get that tunnel vision going,” said Dorman.

Law enforcement agencies across Tampa Bay are holding active shooter drills ahead of the new school year, including Hillsborough County SWAT team, which is training school resource deputies this week .

“This is specifically for them to address an active shooter if they were in the school by themselves,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski.

For the first time, the Pinellas County School District is using the Alert platform, which incorporates all the systems they already have in place. With school safety top of mind for many parents, officials are making sure they get it right.

“You can rest assured if you have a child in the school in the City of Bartow, no stone will be left unturned when we’re going to get in there. We’re getting in there as quick as we can,” said Dorman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartow, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Bartow, FL
fox13news.com

Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County

DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Active Shooter Training#Tampa Bay Area#Bartow Police#Uvalde#Bartow Middle School#Ems
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Goodbye to Chief Robert Weech

Last Thursday, we said goodbye to Chief Robert Weech. Polk County wants to wish him the very best in his new endeavors and thank him for his dedication to Polk County Fire Rescue. He will be missed! In the interim, County Manager Bill Beasley has named Rick Parnell to be the Fire Chief for Polk County Fire Rescue. Parnell, who was the Assistant Fire Chief, stepped into the interim role on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy