Westland to host Family Scavenger Hunt this Saturday, July 30!

The city of Westland will host the 2022 Family Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 30 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the William P. Faust Public Library.

Each family will receive a list of items they must find around Westland.

The annual competition takes approximately 45-90 minutes to complete. While there is no time limit, the earlier you return back to the library, the better your prize choices will be!

All you need is a car, a camera, your family and team spirit! For safety, it is recommended that children under five do not attend.

Each family must figure out where to find the items, drive to that location and then take a picture with your family and the item. When your family has found all items with photo proof, you will then return to the library to get a prize.

One prize will be awarded for each family. A snack and photo opportunity will be available upon your return!

The William P. Faust Public Library, located at 6123 Central City Parkway in Westland.

To register your family for the 2022 Family Scavenger Hunt, visit : https://bit.ly/3oeYeMU .