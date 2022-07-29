Matthew McConaughey To Star For Director Kari Skoglund In Skydance/Berlanti Schechter Soccer Film ‘Dallas Sting’

celebsbar.com
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Deluxe Acquires German Dubbing Studio CSC Amid Global Localization Boom
Deluxe, a media group that provides content localization services for studios and global streamers, has acquired Creative Sound Conception Studio (CSC Studio), one of Germany’s leading dubbing companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Based in Hamburg, CSC Studio is a regional leader in the dubbing business, creating localized versions of more than 50 movies and some 300 episodes of serial television per year. Recent work includes localized versions of Netflix’s Stranger Things and The Crown.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Trailer Awards: 'CODA,' 'The Matrix Resurrections' Among NominationsIsraeli Filmmakers Ask Locarno to Pull Movie Due to Concerns Over "Racist and Explicitly Political"...
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Director Cooper Raiff, Clementine Quittner Launch Production Company, Small Ideas
Click here to read the full article. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” director Cooper Raiff and former Black Bear Pictures development executive Clementine Quittner are teaming up to launch a new production company, Small Ideas, with a goal of developing and producing independent film and television projects. The duo are joining forces to make projects from emerging filmmakers and creators, as well as projects written and directed by Raiff. Their first endeavor will be an undisclosed television series which Raiff will write, direct, and produce, and which Quittner will produce. Raiff’s most recent film, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” won the Audience Award at...
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram Joins Apple’s Limited Series ‘The Big Cigar’ As Recurring
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton series The Big Cigar in a recurring role. She joins an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca and Jordane Christie. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series will tell the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude a nationwide manhunt and...
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ Rounds Out Main Cast With Six Additions
Click here to read the full article. The upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full” has added six new cast members, Variety has learned. William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams have all joined the show opposite previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce. In the show, Atlanta real...
