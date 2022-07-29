Border Patrol in El Paso conducts over 200K migrant encounters, 404 rescues this year

kfoxtv.com
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Driver identified in Santa Teresa crash that killed 2, hurt 10
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican man has been arrested for reckless driving in connection with a rollover crash that left two people dead and 10 others injured last week, New Mexico State Police said Monday. They said 19-year-old Julio Garcia Rascon was driving an SUV at a...
Victims of massacre were ‘innocent people enjoying beautiful Saturday,’ mayor says
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Almost three years after a gunman motivated by racial hate shattered the peace of one of America’s safest cities, city leaders honored the victims and family members of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a local Walmart. “A gunman traveled 10 hours – and I still think about […]
KFOX 14
El Paso County reinstates juvenile curfew citing increase in crime
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners on Monday approved an overnight curfew for teens who are found out in public. The curfew, which is an extension of an older order, bars those under the age of 17 from being in public between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism. The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of […]
Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
Teenage boy arrested on possession of Xanax and handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During at traffic stop, deputies form the Sheriff’s Office located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. The incident occurred on Saturday July 30, 2022 at the […]
Cosmetic procedure kills 2nd woman this month in Tijuana
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A second woman has died from complications related to cosmetic surgery this month in Tijuana, Mexican media reported. A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the private Diagnosis Hospital, which had its license suspended and was under review, El Sol De Tijuana reported Friday. Erwin Areizaga, […]
KFOX 14
Eight people injured following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in central El Paso, a spokesperson for the fire department said. Crew members said three patients had life-threatening injuries, while the five others had minor injuries. According to authorities, two...
KVIA
Las Cruces Mayor, Attorney of shooting victim react to multi-million dollar settlement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces has agreed to pay the family of Amelia Baca 2.75 million dollars. It's part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit at the state level. Back in April, 75-year-old Baca was shot and killed by a Las Cruces police...
KFOX 14
Las Crucens arrested in Colorado murder case of 25-year-old Alexis Baca
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities in Boulder County stated four people from Las Cruces were involved in a murder that happened along a popular trail. Alexis Baca's body was found on July 24 near the Realization Point trailhead, a Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks’ property, according to the sheriff's office.
KFOX 14
Inflation causes El Pasoans to surrender their pets
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As inflation continues to impact the nation, some animal shelters are feeling the effects now more than ever. El Paso Animal Services adoption rates are down by nearly 60%, the director Terry Kebschell told CBS4. “We’re not really seeing an increase of animals per...
KVIA
Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said. The threat made early Monday morning via social media claimed a bomb was going to be placed at the entrance of a courtroom and that it was in solidarity with the Walmart shooter.
Feds: Fatal rollover crash of packed SUV near border was ‘smuggling event’
Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.
cbs4local.com
Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
cbs4local.com
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
KFOX 14
School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several school threats were reported at different schools in the El Paso region on the first day of school. Threats were reported at Montwood High School, Eastlake High School, Ben Narbuth Elementary School and Slider Middle Schoo. Officials with the El Paso Police Department...
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces settles $2.75M lawsuit with family for death of 75-year-old Amelia Baca
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The City of Las Cruces settled a $2.75 million dollar lawsuit with the family of Amelia Baca who was shot and killed by a Las Cruces Police Department officer, Sam Bregman, the family’s attorney, confirmed Monday. There is no way to compensate the...
WPMI
Border Patrol agents find 16 smuggled migrants in New Mexico stash house
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX) — Human smuggling in the U.S. Southwest continues with a discovery of more than a dozen migrants found in deplorable living conditions. Border Patrol agents encountered 16 migrants in an old, unsanitary airstream trailer in Chaparral, New Mexico, on Tuesday. Agents from the Alamogordo Anti-Smuggling Unit...
