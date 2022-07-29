Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

cw39.com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
cw39.com
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Three’s company but we don’t think it’ll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports three $25,000 winning tickets from Monday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North Texas, South Texas and Southeast Texas. The winning numbers from the August 1 drawing were 7, 9, 19, 32 and 35; each of the tickets matched all five of those numbers to win the top prize.
Gerardo's has endured for 45 years thanks to 10,000-year-old cooking tradition
Gerardo's in the Northside relies on one signature dish: barbacoa.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining
The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke
When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
houstonpublicmedia.org
How Houston has changed five years after Hurricane Harvey
Five years after Hurricane Harvey, major flood mitigation projects in Houston are still waiting on federal money, in order for construction to begin. Paula Sitter's apartment is just a few steps away from the elevator at her current senior living facility, located in the Greater Heights. As you walk towards it, you see fresh paint on the walls, and windows big enough for plenty of natural light to peek through during the day.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland
Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
cw39.com
Occasional rain for Houston, most of Texas stays dry
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rain chances are a bit lower for Houston for a couple of days, but at least there’s still a chance. Much of Texas can’t say the same. Places like Dallas, Austin and San Antonio will be mainly dry for the next 7 days. Locally,...
MySanAntonio
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Score a $10 Sando at Dish Society
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the Houston Hot Chicken, buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in Houston hot sauce, drizzled with local honey and topped with pickled onions and dill ranch slaw on a pretzel bun.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
tornadopix.com
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
houstononthecheap.com
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 15600 block of Aldine Westfield Road between Greens Road and Beltway 8 [...]
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Revival Market closes, makes way for Louisiana-inspired cafe
Get a taste of Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar's premium coffee program before the restaurant opens.
Comments / 0