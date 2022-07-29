ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Central Florida woman arrested for abusing 94-year-old hospice resident, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
 4 days ago
Lisa Hunter
4d ago

First of all she's a hospice pt so there wouldn't be any orders for ROM and in my experience as a nurse in ALFs and SNFs if a hospice pt doesn't want to get out of bed they don't have to. This makes me so upset.

beefer
4d ago

Thank God my parents both died at home and didn't have this animal near them.

Willie Timpson
4d ago

I would definitely look into who instructed her to do ROM on this lady and why bcuz speaking from experience just bcuz they have a PT come in doesn't mean EVERYONE GETS PT bcuz let's be real here the nursing home either cant afford it or want pay for it and is the state is still requiring CNAS to have an impossible work load good luck with even getting decent care in some cases SMH If she was following orders then EVERYONE should be arrested and fired and loose their licenses IF she acted alone then she deserves EVERYTHING SHE GETS

