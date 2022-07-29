ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC daycare worker accused of child abuse following investigation

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina daycare worker is facing additional charges after she was seen on video hitting children and pulling one infant by the hair.

We reported in May of 2022 that Shayna Nicole McKnight was arrested after a video from inside Windsor Academy showed McKnight forcefully folding the child’s legs under their body and flipping the child into a crib while holding the child’s left leg according to investigators.

She was charged with the infliction of great bodily harm upon a child.

Since then, deputies have additionally charged McKnight with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to arrest warrants.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said after reviewing additional footage, McKnight can be seen putting children at unreasonable risk of harm due to her actions on five separate occasions in March.

According to the sheriff’s office, McKnight swaddled infants and positioned them so they were unable to move in a crib and on the floor and then leave the infants unattended.

She was also seen on the security camera pushing and hitting children and pulling one infant by the hair.

McKnight was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday morning.

