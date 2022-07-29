Fatal Smithfield Crash Under Investigation

jocoreport.com
Suspect Arrested Twice In Just Over 2 Hours
SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield man found himself in custody twice in less than three hours. On Sunday, July 10 at 6:55am, Smithfield Police responded to Food Lion at 901 S. Brightleaf Boulevard for a person trespassing. Police located Steven Dewin Vining at the business. He was taken into custody at 7:03am on a second degree trespassing charge.
Police: Wanted Person Caught With Numerous Narcotics
SELMA – Selma Police arrested a Johnston County man wanted by authorities in Pennsylvania after responding to a suspicious vehicle call. Around 8:30am Friday, July 29, police received a report from a public utility worker of a silver Jeep parked for several hours in the area of W. Anderson Street and S. Brevard Street.
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
3 Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect dead after standoff
A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies as they tried to serve involuntary commitment papers was found dead in a home hours later.
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
Suspected Impaired Driver Strikes Parked Vehicles, Police Say
SMITHFIELD – A 32 year-old man was charged with DWI after he reportedly struck two parked vehicles in Downtown Smithfield. Police responded to the three vehicle accident at 7:39pm Wednesday, July 27 on Market Street (US 70) between Second and Third Street. According to an accident report, Alfredo Corral...
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager was arrested after a probable cause search produced stolen and altered guns and drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Officers from the housing unit and selective enforcement unit with Goldsboro police came across a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive on Saturday afternoon.
Wayne Co. deputy shot in Dudley after serving involuntary commitment papers
Dudley, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from other agencies after a deputy was shot on Monday morning. A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed at least one deputy was shot in Dudley. Authorities said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Arrington Bridge Road as two...
Pedestrian dead after collision with car in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in Fayetteville was closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. The...
17-year-old arrested, man charged after guns & drugs found in Goldsboro
Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged another man after finding marijuana, MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and two guns, according to officials.
Suspect arrested for arson after Fayetteville motel fire
An early morning motel fire in Fayetteville left dozens of people displaced. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the fire was the result of arson and have identified and arrested a suspect.
I-95 Reopens Following Six Vehicle Crash
FOUR OAKS – A careless and reckless driver, swerving through heavy traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, caused five cars and a tractor trailer to collide in a chain-reaction, rear-end accident near the 91.5 mile marker, on top of the Neuse River bridge. The mishap occurred just before 9:30...
One of three deputies shot in Wayne County has died
A Wayne County deputy who was shot in the line of duty Monday has died. "It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday," Wayne County spokesperson Joel Gillie said. Three deputies were shot Monday...
I-95 in Johnston County suffers major traffic jam after pile-up crash
Four Oaks, N.C. — Thirteen people were injured in a pile-up crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Johnston County, authorities said. Five cars and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash that took place in the southbound lanes near Exit 93, or Brogden Road. Those involved in...
Head On Collision Injures Six
SELMA – Six people were transported to the hospital following a head on collision Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:00pm in the 7500 block of Buffalo Road, just south of Sullivan Road. The State Highway Patrol said a 16 year-old was operating a Subaru that crossed the...
Scam Costs Johnston County Woman Over $100,000
GARNER – A western Johnston County resident lost a large sum of money in a scam. The 69 year-old victim was in the process of purchasing a rental home for a relative. She received an email from what appeared to be the attorney handling the real estate closing. The...
Selma police arrest wanted PA man found with drugs
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Selma Police Department says one of their officers found and arrested a man who is wanted by the state of Pennsylvania. Officers say they found Glenn Joseph Meyers on the 300 block of East Waddell St. after being called to the area in reference to a suspicious person.
Raleigh police standoff ends peacefully after 6 hours in Worthdale neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police officers peacefully ended a six-hour standoff Monday afternoon in the Worthdale neighborhood. Just before 4 p.m., the man inside the Weston Street home surrendered and walked out to police. Officers used a loudspeaker to communicate with a person inside the home throughout the day,...
