Fatal Smithfield Crash Under Investigation

jocoreport.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
jocoreport.com

jocoreport.com

Suspect Arrested Twice In Just Over 2 Hours

SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield man found himself in custody twice in less than three hours. On Sunday, July 10 at 6:55am, Smithfield Police responded to Food Lion at 901 S. Brightleaf Boulevard for a person trespassing. Police located Steven Dewin Vining at the business. He was taken into custody at 7:03am on a second degree trespassing charge.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Police: Wanted Person Caught With Numerous Narcotics

SELMA – Selma Police arrested a Johnston County man wanted by authorities in Pennsylvania after responding to a suspicious vehicle call. Around 8:30am Friday, July 29, police received a report from a public utility worker of a silver Jeep parked for several hours in the area of W. Anderson Street and S. Brevard Street.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
police1.com

N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspected Impaired Driver Strikes Parked Vehicles, Police Say

SMITHFIELD – A 32 year-old man was charged with DWI after he reportedly struck two parked vehicles in Downtown Smithfield. Police responded to the three vehicle accident at 7:39pm Wednesday, July 27 on Market Street (US 70) between Second and Third Street. According to an accident report, Alfredo Corral...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

I-95 Reopens Following Six Vehicle Crash

FOUR OAKS – A careless and reckless driver, swerving through heavy traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, caused five cars and a tractor trailer to collide in a chain-reaction, rear-end accident near the 91.5 mile marker, on top of the Neuse River bridge. The mishap occurred just before 9:30...
FOUR OAKS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of three deputies shot in Wayne County has died

A Wayne County deputy who was shot in the line of duty Monday has died. "It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday," Wayne County spokesperson Joel Gillie said. Three deputies were shot Monday...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Head On Collision Injures Six

SELMA – Six people were transported to the hospital following a head on collision Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:00pm in the 7500 block of Buffalo Road, just south of Sullivan Road. The State Highway Patrol said a 16 year-old was operating a Subaru that crossed the...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Scam Costs Johnston County Woman Over $100,000

GARNER – A western Johnston County resident lost a large sum of money in a scam. The 69 year-old victim was in the process of purchasing a rental home for a relative. She received an email from what appeared to be the attorney handling the real estate closing. The...
cbs17

Selma police arrest wanted PA man found with drugs

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Selma Police Department says one of their officers found and arrested a man who is wanted by the state of Pennsylvania. Officers say they found Glenn Joseph Meyers on the 300 block of East Waddell St. after being called to the area in reference to a suspicious person.

