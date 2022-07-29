Fatal Smithfield Crash Under Investigation

SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield man found himself in custody twice in less than three hours. On Sunday, July 10 at 6:55am, Smithfield Police responded to Food Lion at 901 S. Brightleaf Boulevard for a person trespassing. Police located Steven Dewin Vining at the business. He was taken into custody at 7:03am on a second degree trespassing charge.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO