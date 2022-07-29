New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues CVS

991thewhale.com
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
S.C. Felon Sentenced For Gun Running in Binghamton/Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?
The warm weather months are heaven for those of us who love to ride bicycles, although some die-hards here in the northeast part of the country ride their bike through all four seasons through any type of weather event, including snowstorms. That's a bit extreme in my opinion, but what do I know?
New York Officially Wipes Away All Taxes On Diapers
The average price of a package of Pampers diapers is $10.00 which comes out to 37 cents per diaper. A bulk-sized box will set a person back an astounding $53.00. What about adult diapers? According to IDiaper, the average wearer uses four a day at a cost of $1.33 per diaper which comes out to, on average, $160.00 per month.
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, between January and December of 2020, 2,500 children were reported missing in New York. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. As of August 2, 2022, there are now an estimated 220 children missing in the state of New York and 35 of those children are from the Upstate area.
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Meet The Upstate New York Opening Acts For Spiedie Fest 2022!
One of the biggest attractions of Spiedie Fest every year (aside from the spiedies and hot air balloons, are the concerts. This year, Brian Kelly from Florida Georgia Line, Lou Gramm from Foreigner, and Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts are taking the stage at Otsiningo Park. BUT, there are several...
NFL・
Live The New York State Fair High Life, Where Smoking Weed is Allowed
Last year, New York State legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Does that mean you can light it up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse? Yes. During the New York State Fair in 2021, anywhere tobacco use was permitted, adult use of marijuana was also permitted. “State law...
Weed Smokers Approved To Puff New York State Fair
A report by CNYCentral.com has indicated that the New York State Fair will allow visitors to smoke marijuana at the fair again this year despite a recent ban from Governor Kathy Hochul on smoking anything in public parks. If you're worried about the smell of Marijuana overtaking the fairgrounds, you...
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Uh-Oh! New York Records First US Polio Case In Nearly 10 Years
Most of us thought this was a thing of the past but to my surprise a case of polio has been detected in New York State. It's the first case of polio in almost ten years but it's not that close to Broome County. First Case Of Polio In New...
New York Seeking a Third Offshore Wind Solicitation
In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's third offshore wind energy solicitation, with the goal of providing at least 1.5 million New York homes with clean energy. New York, already leading the United States in offshore wind power, wants to add at least an additional...
Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State
There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
“Dangerous” Fugitive Captured in New York after Escape
New York law enforcement was able to assist U.S. Marshalls after a fugitive labeled as "dangerous" escaped custody in New Hampshire on Monday. New York Law Enforcement Involved with Fugitive Escape. Authorities say that Peter John DiBiaso escaped custody in Laconia, New Hampshire late Monday night in anticipation of a...
13 Things About New York’s Legalized Marijuana Law You Should Know
Here are 13 things you should know about the marijuana legalization bill passed by New York State, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act:. Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law. On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a...
YES! There Are Wolves in New York State, DNA Test Proves it
Wait, hasn't the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation long denied the presence of wolves in New York?. For many years the NYSDEC has told anyone that has reported that they have seen a gray wolf in New York that it wasn't possible. Most times the sightings were said to be only part wolf, lots of times they would be classified as coyotes.
