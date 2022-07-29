ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midtown Tulsa restaurant suffers heavy damage, is total loss

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
YBR Pub damage Tulsa firefighters were at YBR Pub in midtown Tulsa Friday morning. The pub says the building is a total loss, but they will rebuild.

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa pub says their building is a total loss after what appears to be a fire heavily damaged the building.

Tulsa firefighters were seen at YBR Pub, on East 15th Street near South Lewis Avenue, Friday morning. Although no major exterior damage was visible, the pub posted pictures on social media showing the heavily damaged interior of the building.

The pub said, “Sad day for our little hole in the wall. It’s a total loss, but thankfully everyone is safe.”

YBR pub said they do have plans to rebuild.

#Total Loss#Food Drink#Restaurants#Ybr Pub
