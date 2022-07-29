‘We came home and contacted Batman’: Knoxville boy fighting brain cancer meets his hero at Children’s Hospital

www.wate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers need help finding missing Knoxville teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers need your help finding three missing teens from Knoxville before the new school year begins. Aaryn Johnson, Rain Johnson (who are not related) and Deontae Peak have been missing for months now. Aaryn Johnson is 14-years-old and went missing in March....
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
wvlt.tv
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Deadly East Knoxville stabbing
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is looking for tips regarding a stabbing in East Knoxville; they're also aiding in the search for a man accused of raping a child in the Sevierville area. WATE Midday News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Knoxville Police teams up with Advance Auto
The Knoxville Police Department is teaming up with a local business to better be one with the community. Muse Knoxville teaching kids through power of play. TWRA warns of more human-bear encounters as tourism …. Connecting Knoxville: The call for more sidewalks. Vietnam Veteran Monument dedicated in World’s Fair …...
WATE
How the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging can help you
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging will be joining WATE 6 On Your Side News every Monday at Midday to talk about the various programs they offer for older adults in the community. Director Dottie Lyvers also shared the questions people who are interested...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Pints for a Purpose kicks off at Fanatic Brewing Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight (8/2/2022) kicks off Paint the town Purple week with Pints for a Purpose at Fanatic Brewing Company. Great beer while supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. There is a lot going on this week as we celebrate “Paint the town Purple” a week...
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
wvlt.tv
Townsend community prays for school system before school starts
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Townsend community prepared for the upcoming school year with a day of prayer for the students, teachers and staff of all Blount Co. schools. Townsend is a town of about 600 people. Dozens gathered at Townsend Elementary to offer their prayers to the school system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Director of Black in Appalachia Project plans lecture about East TN Emancipation Day
The East Tennessee Historical Society will host a brown bag lecture with William Isom II, director of the Black in Appalachia Project for East Tennessee's Emancipation Day.
Fatal stabbing reported at Knoxville apartment
Violent Crimes Unit Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Increase in East TN tourism leading to more bear-human encounters
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is backing up a noticeable trend – that more bears seem to be getting into cars, cabins and homes. “It does seem that it’s an all-time high and I’m not sure that we have numbers to say that it is a record year or anything […]
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show where they will kick off the festivities each morning.
wvlt.tv
Manhunt underway to find Sevierville man accused of raping child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday marked day three into a search for Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales, who is accused of raping an 11-year-old child in Sevier County. The Sevierville Police Department and Stacey Payne, an official with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, are on the hunt for any clues that will lead to his arrest.
What to do if you get in a car crash amid Knoxville Police changes
Changes are coming to the Knoxville Police Department as the agency prepares to no longer respond to certain non-injury car accidents.
Comments / 1