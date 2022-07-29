‘We came home and contacted Batman’: Knoxville boy fighting brain cancer meets his hero at Children’s Hospital

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO