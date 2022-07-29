Procession honors fallen hero in Sebring

www.wytv.com
WYTV.com
Calcutta firefighter reflects on helping Kentucky disaster relief
(WKBN) — On Friday, we told you about a few volunteer firefighters from Columbiana County going to help with disaster relief in Kentucky. They were there for about three days. Earlier Monday we caught up with one of them to see how it went. “It was like, you know,...
WYTV.com
Youngstown councilmembers may have new term limits
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four years ago, Youngstown voters decided they no longer wanted term limits on their city council members. Now they may be asked to vote on them again. If term limits pass, council members Mike Ray, Lauren McNally, Anita Davis, and Basia Adamczak along with Julius Oliver would not be allowed to run for re-election next year.
WFMJ.com
Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in
People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. EMA launches new emergency alert tool
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency wants people in the county to know when there’s emergency. The agency recently launched its partnership with the Wireless Emergency Notification System as another way to alert people about emergencies, including severe weather. Trumbull County EMA Director...
WYTV.com
Local college to hold open house
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is having an open house Monday. That goes from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The center is on Palmyra Road in Canfield. Everyone is invited to come.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Please don’t let me die in here’: A look at lawsuits against Trumbull’s jail doctor
Life-threatening injuries were ignored; medications were missed; constitutional rights were violated — these are some of the myriad civil complaints in the past several years against Trumbull County jail medical workers and others responsible for jail inmates, some of which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal settlements.
WYTV.com
Trumbull County voters stress importance of casting your ballot
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Aug. primary voter turnout was expected to be low but a few voters felt it was important to still cast their ballots. Polling locations may not have been as busy for Ohio’s second primary as they were for the first one in May but people in Trumbull County were still showing up to exercise their right to vote.
WYTV.com
Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Salem man being held in jail on a $100,000 bond for domestic violence. On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler’s attorney’s request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial. Hyler was...
WYTV.com
Jennifer Donnelly files to run as independent in Trumbull County
(WKBN) — In Trumbull County, the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 65th House District could face a challenger come Nov. Jennifer Donnelly has filed her paperwork with the Trumbull County Board of Elections to run as an Independent in the General Election. Republicans Randy Law and...
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
WYTV.com
High school alumni group moves $175K endowment to YSU Foundation
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard High School Alumni Association Foundation is moving its $175,000 endowment to the YSU Foundation to manage the fund, acknowledge future gifts and distribute funds on the association’s behalf. The mission of the fund remains to support Hubbard High School graduates in their...
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Health Commissioner: Most new COVID cases are mild
(WKBN) — With Cuyahoga County bringing mask mandates back into government buildings, we reached out to Mahoning County Public Health. Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said most new cases are mild. Consultations with hospital systems and commissioners would happen if restrictions are proposed. Some big events and conferences are now...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
WYTV.com
Owner of damaged Newton Falls building hopes to reopen soon
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, we told you about a truck that had crashed into a building in downtown Newton Falls. Our crews caught up with the owner of the building to get an update on the damage. Disaster Recovery Services immediately went out to board up...
Defendant in explosives case taken into custody at arraignment
An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
