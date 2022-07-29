First-ever Mac and Cheese Fest coming to Dayton in September

www.dayton.com
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area
Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 at 5 p.m. after temporarily closing in June for improvements. As the distillery is celebrating the reopening, Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company, told Dayton.com they are also introducing new hours, a new booking option, a new rye whiskey and much more.
Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend
Over 300 artists will be featured around downtown Dayton Saturday, Aug. 6 for Art in the City, the AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event. Slated from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., this community-minded showcase of the visual and performing arts will be celebrated through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and much more.
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
Englewood cafe offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers
Cafe 19 in Englewood is taking coffee flights to the next level by offering a special flight for non-coffee drinkers 🍋. “We started our lemonade flights as an option for non-coffee drinkers,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “We have had several people who have come through with groups to try our flights, but they don’t like coffee. So, this was our solution for those who still want to be involved.”
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County
Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
Women rule in Dayton filmmaker’s post-apocalyptic feature premiering this weekend
Girls rule and boys drool in “THRUST,” a new film exploring a post-apocalyptic world where girl gangs reign. The project, directed by Kettering resident Victor Bonacore, is a 10-year venture in the making and will premiere Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs. Bonacore,...
Sidney Daily News
Fields to celebrate 105th birthday
SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
Daily Advocate
Annie Oakley festival sees good attendance
GREENVILLE – We are only four years from the 100th anniversary of Annie Oakley’s death, but her life continues to be celebrated each year at the Annie Oakley Festival. The Darke County native traveled the world entertaining and could easily be considered one of the first to demonstrate that women can be powerful.
Dayton Air Show thrills fans: ‘Anything that flies is cool’
Sunday’s final day of the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show drew large crowds and high praise from loyal fans who took in the displays and watched the flying acts, despite lingering traffic problems for some getting to the show. Air show spokesperson Shiela Wallace said total attendance for...
New mobile juice bar spreading ‘food is medicine’ message to Dayton area
A 2016 Kettering Fairmont High School graduate is spreading the message that “food is medicine” by taking her juices to different communities in the Dayton area. Kylee Kussman, owner of Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar, told Dayton.com she started juicing about two-and-a-half years ago when she developed psoriasis, an autoimmune skin disease.
Wednesday at the Rose: Goo Goo Dolls produced music in wooded isolation during COVID-19 lockdown
Since forming as a scrappy punk outfit in Buffalo, New York in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls has recorded most of its albums during breaks from tour. The alternative rockers, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 3, took advantage of the unexpected time off the road during the coronavirus shutdowns to record several projects.
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
Day 1 of Dayton Air Show draws large crowd
"Oh my gosh, it's very emotional," Rachel Daniels from Columbus said. "Everyone should come see it at least once."
Dayton-area chocolate maker feels ‘prepared’ for upcoming holidays despite supply chain disruptions
A Piqua-based chocolates and coffee company said they feel “prepared” for upcoming holidays despite global supply chain disruptions affecting the chocolate industry. Dayton.com reached out to Winans Chocolates + Coffees after Hershey announced during a second quarter earnings conference call last week that they would not be able to fully meet consumer demand during the Halloween and Holiday seasons.
Urbana Citizen
Your Hometown Techs cuts ribbon
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Wednesday, July 27 for Your Hometown Techs. Your Hometown Techs is now conveniently located in downtown Urbana at 108 Miami St. They offer a range of services including IT, PC upgrades, repair, setup, installation, recycling, and refurbishing. You can stop...
