Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal

NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
Antelope Valley Press
Inmate groups donate stuffed dogs
LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster. The men who...
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Fallen San Diego firefighters honored for their sacrifice
The California Firefighters Memorial added 82 names over the weekend of firefighters who fell in the line of duty. Among them were 8 from San Diego.
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
5 affordable weekend getaways in California
There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in escalator at SoCal mall
Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St. Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s […]
claremont-courier.com
Just an early morning ursine stroll …
Click on the link in the story to see video from Claremont resident Alexis Boss-Hall, who spotted this large black bear strolling southbound on Towne Avenue near the Scripps Drive around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning. After strolling for a few minutes the animal turns and jumps a wall, making its way into the adjacent neighborhood. photo/Alexis Boss-Hall.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
SFGate
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
NBC Bay Area
Fallen California Firefighters Remembered at Ceremony in Sacramento
Fire crews and families gathered in Sacramento Saturday to honor 82 California firefighters, who have died over the past three years. At least 11 of the firefighters honored were from the Bay Area. One of the firefighters that was honored Saturday was Robert Francis. He worked at the San Jose...
59-year-old man mauled to death by dogs in central California
SELMA -- A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled a 59-year-old man who was taking a walk to death, authorities said.Selma police officers responded to a call Sunday in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found a person trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the Selma Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken to a local hospital, where the man died. His name has not been released pending notification to his family, police said.The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs. Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack. The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said.
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy's Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked tonight to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
SFGate
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
foxla.com
Dozens of dogs adopted at Dodger Stadium event
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of pups found their homes at an adoption event held at Dodger Stadium Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their first-ever dog adoption event at the stadium this weekend, and according to organizers, the event was a success. Of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, 62 were adopted. Organizers tell FOX 11 that the event had the highest adoption rate of any Los Angeles Animal Services mobile adoption event ever.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Marines Giving Out 19 Tons of Free Pet Food
This is your pet's opportunity to eat free. Marines at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be handing out 19 tons of free Mars Petcare dog and cat food donated by the Goods Program from Greater Good Charities. The event takes place July 30 at 9 a.m. for free to...
