Nicki Minaj Navigates Being a Female Rapper in First Trailer for 6-Part Documentary

Twitter Slams Monica Lewinsky After She Asks Beyoncé to Change Lyrics in Nine-Year-Old Song
After news broke that Beyoncé would change the lyrics of her new song "Heated" due to criticism over its inclusion of ableist language, Monica Lewinsky took the opportunity to ask if a line from one of the singer's old songs could be changed as well, and Twitter was not having it.
'Love Island'’s Alexandra Stewart Takes Fans BTS in Tell-All TikTok
Former Love Island star Alexandra Stewart let fans in on what it was like to film the popular reality TV show. Stewart joined the premiere season of Love Island USA on CBS back in 2019, and last night she shared a video on TikTok explaining her on-set experience. Stewart prefaced...
They're Not Insecure, Just Private! Inside 'Venegeance' Star Issa Rae's Romance With Husband Louis Diame
Issa Rae's husband Louis Diame isn't famous, and the Vengeance actress likes it that way. “I don’t want any input,” Rae told Vogue in March 2018. “As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I’m f**king? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.”
Will Smith Finally Breaks Silence on Chris Rock Oscars Incident
Will Smith is ready to speak on his actions. In a solo sit-down chat, the actor vulnerably confronted the now-infamous Oscars 2022 slap incident, where he physically struck host Chris Rock for making a G.I. Jane joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head. She has previously opened up about struggling with alopecia.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Michael Bublé Gets Emotional While Showing Off Son's Musical Talents
It seems as though musical talent runs in the Bublé family!. Michael Bublé recently shared a heart-warming clip of his 8-year-old son playing the piano on his Instagram feed. The video features text on the screen that reads: "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He...
Mady Dewey is 'Jumping For Joy' After 'Sports Illustrated' Swim Search News
Mady Dewey can now add 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie to her resume and she's super excited about it. The young model took to social media to share the news that she had officially been named a 2023 rookie for the publication–a title she achieved by participating in the 2022 SI Swim Search.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Support Taylor Swift's Re-Recordings in Hilarious TikTok
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are helping Taylor Swift promote her latest re-recordings in a new TikTok video!. The 50-year-old actor and 43-year-old comedian were enjoying some of Swift's tunes in a new video that was posted to The Rock's TikTok page. The duo can be seen sitting next to...
Demi Lovato Announces Updated Pronouns
Demi Lovato has now adopted she/her pronouns once again, the singer revealed in a podcast this week. During an interview for the Spout podcast, Lovato explained to host Tamara Dhia why she once again goes by she/her pronouns after coming out as non-binary in May. "I've actually adopted the pronouns...
Watch North West Turn Mom Kim Kardashian Into a Minion in TikTok Video
Kim Kardashian has a new personal makeup artist, and this time it's her daughter. The reality star and her daughter, North West, share a joint TikTok account where they post the cutest videos together, but this time North is showing off her makeup skills!. In the video, North can be...
Meghan Trainor Shares Instagram Photos From Getaway With Famous 'Mom Friends'
Meghan Trainor loves her "mom friends," and you might know some of them!. The "Lips Are Moving" singer had a fun getaway with her fellow mom friends, and she documented the relaxing vacation on her Instagram page!. In the snaps, the singer revealed that she spent the weekend with Hilary...
Why Joy Behar Was 'Glad to Be Fired' From 'The View' in 2013
While some people may take getting fired personally, Joy Behar certainly did not. Back in 2013, the longtime co-host was let go from her spot at the table of ABC's morning talkshow, The View. Nine years later, she's happy to laugh about it. “I was glad to be fired,” she...
Watch: Camille Kostek Surprises 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just finished its 2022 Swim Search for new models, and the newest rookie got the news that she won with an emotional reveal from none other than Camille Kostek. Kostek, who officially joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family through the 2018 Swim Search, welcomed 2023 rookie Mady...
Wynonna Judd Reportedly 'Upset' With Her Mother Naomi's Decision on $25 Million Will
Wynonna Judd reportedly doesn't approve of the decision in her late mother, Naomi Judd's, final will. Naomi—who died of suicide at age 76 back in April—apparently left out both Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd from her will, causing both women to miss out on their mom's estimated $25 million fortune.
Angelina Jolie Is Mom Goals While Supporting Daughter's College Decision
Angelina Jolie's daughter is college-bound, and the actress couldn't be more proud to support her university choice!. Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, is set to begin her freshman year at Atlanta's prestigious Spelman College this fall. The 1881-founded HBCU (Historically Black College/University) is a “global leader in the education of women of African descent,” according to the private school’s website.
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Michael Keaton Says He’s Never Finished Watching a Marvel or DC Film
Michael Keaton doesn't care how good new superhero movies may be, he has too many things to get done to watch them. The actor, who will don the Batsuit once again for the upcoming The Flash movie, admitted to Variety in a new interview that he just doesn't have time to watch much these days, including the many Marvel and DC movies coming out.
How Emmy Nominee Desi Lydic Brings Belly Laughs to 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'
Writer, comedian, and actress Desi Lydic was about to leave her doctor’s office after a routine mammogram when she saw a text from the producer at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that she was nominated for an Emmy Award. It is one of seven Emmy nominations that the show recently received.
Dua Lipa Apologizes After Fans Suffer Injuries In Scary Incident During Concert
Dua Lipa took time to show concern for fans who were injured by an unexpected incident at a recent concert. At a Toronto show at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, unauthorized fireworks were reportedly set off toward the performance's end, prompting police response. As a result, three people suffered "very...
People Are Sharing The Most Cult-Like Thing That They've Had To Do At Work, And There Should Be A Netflix Documentary About This
"They are currently being investigated by the IRS for questionable business practices, and every former employee I know is watching for updates with a bowl of popcorn."
