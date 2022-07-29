Husky Puppy With Mouth Taped Shut Left in Hot SUV as Owner Gambled at Las Vegas Casino, Police Say

www.nbcbayarea.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Complex
1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’
Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This $45 Million San Diego-Area Mansion Has Direct Access to a Killer Surfing Beach
Click here to read the full article. This coastal enclave in California lets you keep an eye on the swell at all times. A new single-level listing in the prestigious La Jolla Farms area offers a chance to be a part of the local surf scene, at least by proxy. The $45 million seaside home has direct access to the shore, but it’s by no means a beach shack. Known as the Oasis, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven garage spaces and 6,834 square feet of living space. The secluded sanctuary is set forward on a bluff, meaning passersby can’t...
Phony health inspector being sought by Metro Police
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who’s gone to businesses saying he’s a health inspector, then takes cash and flees. In both cases, the man went to a fast food restaurant .
California Spearfisherman Jumps Off Boat To Swim With Basking Shark, Panics When He Finds It Might Be A Great White
I mean, come on man you’re just asking for it here. It’s no different than someone walking up to a bison, bear or any of the stupid tourists that go to Yellowstone National Park or any other for that matter. If you don’t go looking for trouble it won’t happen. There’s something about the ocean that makes this seem even crazier to me. At least on land, that is our element, in water we don’t really stand a chance against […] The post California Spearfisherman Jumps Off Boat To Swim With Basking Shark, Panics When He Finds It Might Be A Great White first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lottery hopefuls flock to 'lucky' California store as $1bn jackpot looms
The odds of claiming this week's bonanza US lottery prize are less than one-in-300-million -- but one "lucky" convenience store outside Los Angeles is already counting its winnings. "This is the lucky store, so I'm hoping it becomes lucky for me as well," said Vish Josai.
Comments / 0