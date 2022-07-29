ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Yankees vs New York Mets finale delivered a 15-year high weeknight rating for ESPN

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08P1FN_0gxmCdQr00

Not only has the subway series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets returned to prominence in the city they both play in, but it seems the battle of first-place teams delivered some of the best weeknight numbers ESPN has seen for regular season baseball in over a decade.

On Wednesday, ESPN was the broadcast home of the final game in the abbreviated two-game series between the Mets and the Yankees. The matchup featured a pair of teams that have nine combined All-Stars, and for the first time in subway series history, included two squads leading their divisions at the same time. Not to mention, future Hall-of-Famer Max Scherzer was on the mound, and MVP candidate Aaron Judge was a focus of the broadcast.

Related: MLB games tonight – Watch times and odds for tonight’s slate of matchups

In New York, the games had a level of interest that there hasn’t been in some time, and it seems that was also the case outside the Empire State. The game on July 27 earned an average of 2,120,000 viewers and peaked at 2,810,000 between 10:15 and 10:30 PM ET [via an ESPN press release].

New York Yankees vs New York Mets peaks with 2.8 million viewers on July 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sPk8_0gxmCdQr00
Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of opening night matchups and tie-breaker games — both being a couple of peak periods during the baseball season — the Wednesday Yankees vs Mets game was the best weeknight baseball number ESPN has pulled since Sept. 2017. Unsurprisingly, that game 15 years also featured the hugely popular Yankees against their biggest rival the Boston Red Sox.

Also Read:
New York Yankees Aaron Judge again reminds team his magic could disappear after another walk-off home run

The July 27 game was a highly competitive affair that saw the league-leading Yankees come back from a 2-0 deficit, after Scherzer left, and tie the game in the eighth inning. However, in dramatic fashion, the Mets won the game with a walk-off single by 2022 All-Star Starling Marte in the bottom of the ninth.

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites

The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The New York Yankees#Mvp
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees knew when to let go of these beloved but underachieving former players

If you associate anything with Yankees’ President Randy Levine, it’s the time he took a hostile tone (privately and publicly) in arbitration negotiations with Dellin Betances, who, at the time, was the New York-born heir to Mariano Rivera. He’d won a long fight to make it out of the minor leagues and became a four-time All Star. Who was Randy Levine to be so cold with him?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy