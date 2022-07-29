WVU Tech Women’s Basketball welcomes Alva Hedrich

Alva Hedrich

6'1", Forward/Center, Math Major

Muecke Hessan, Germany Theo-Koche-Schule, Grunberg (High School) TSV Grunberg Bender Baskets (Club Team)

What they are saying about Alva:

"Alva is a very hard-working, dedicated teammate. She has been the team captain of several teams she has been on. I am convinced, that WVU Tech added a very solid player, who will improve during her stay. A great person, and an excellent student as well." ~Rene Spandauw, Head Women's Basketball Coach BTI Grunberg

Alva brings an outstanding mix of size, skill, and versatility to our program. She is an athletic post player that has perimeter skills as well. I am really excited about how she defends and rebounds in addition to her offensive abilities. Alva is a person of great character and has performed extremely well in the classroom. She is a perfect fit for our program and we could not be happier that she has chosen to be a Golden Bear!" ~Coach Roger Hodge

