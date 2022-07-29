Join us online for the 2020 Women & Technology Conference

While the West Virginia Women & Technology Conference will be virtual this year, we remain committed to the goal of addressing the gender gap in STEM and are pleased to welcome you to join us online October 19!

We are delighted to announce that our Keynote Speaker is Dr. Nicole Pride, President of West Virginia State University. Dr. Pride began her career in the corporate and non-profit sectors, and left industry to begin her service in higher education at North Carolina A&T State University. Her personal and professional resume demonstrate a keen understanding of the role of technology in our lives and we’re eager to hear her perspective and plans.

In addition to Dr. Pride, we’ll hear from a panel of cutting-edge researchers at West Virginia State University, which is both a land-grant institution and a Historically Black College & University. In their work, they’re building careers in technology and contributing to the body of scientific knowledge, which benefits all of us. Especially when they're studying plants and vegetables!

A full agenda will be posted soon.

Plan to join us for the first-ever virtual WV Women & Technology Conference on Oct. 19!

The virtual summit is free and open to the public.

This conference addresses the under-representation of women in STEM fields and explores strategies for closing the gender gap in tech.

Visit techconnectwv.org/events/wv-women-technology-conference-october-19-2020/ to register.

