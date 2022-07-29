Victim paralyzed after drive-by shooting, two men arrested

kfgo.com
kfgo.com
Man charged in deadly river stabbing, four others suffered stab wounds
HUDSON, Wis. – A 52-year-old Minnesota man has been charged in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with one...
KIMT
Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota teenager stabbed to death while tubing down river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
ktoe.com
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
3 boys arrested after robbery spree in Edina, Minneapolis
EDINA, Minn. -- Three boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies last weekend in Edina and Minneapolis.Police in Edina say the teenagers used a stolen Audi Q3 in five purse-snatching incidents over the course of 48 hours. Three of the purse-snatchings took place in the 50th and France area.The teenagers were arrested on Monday. They were charged with robbery and theft.Since the string of purse-snatchings, Edina police say they are stepping up patrols near 50th and France.
fox9.com
Police identify suspect in noose found at Edina Community Center
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have identified a suspect they say was involved in an incident where a noose was hung at the Edina Community Center. The Edina Police Department in a brief statement on Friday said, "a juvenile boy has been established as a suspect." The department also thanked the public for helping it identify the person of interest after it released a surveillance photo.
knuj.net
JANESVILLE SHOOTING SUSPECTS IN COURT
Two men charged with attempted murder in the Janesville shooting made their first court appearance Thursday. Devonte Phillips and William Peavy both face first-degree attempted murder charges in connection to the drive-by shooting Tuesday. Waseca County District Court has set Phillips’ bail at $2-million without conditions, $1-million with and Peavy’s bail was set at $1-million without conditions and $750,000 with. The criminal complaint says that authorities found two handguns and a knife in the car the suspects were in. Peavy’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 11. Phillips is scheduled to appear again on Thursday. The shooting has left the victim, who has not been identified, permanently paralyzed. The victim is in a hospital in Rochester. The investigation continues.
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
KAAL-TV
Austin man sentenced to jail for burglary
(ABC 6 News) - An Austin man will serve jail time after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary. Troy Arthur Leeper, 48, was charged with four felonies including burglary and theft in early August 2021, but only pled guilty to third-degree burglary. According to Mower County court documents, deputies responded to...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids man killed in Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen
Authorities say a Grand Rapids, Minn. man has died in a Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen, Minn. It happened Wednesday, July 27 at 1:49 pm . According the Minnesota State Patrol Report, the bicyclist crossed the intersection against the light on northbound Market Boulevard, when the semi struck him while traveling westbound on Highway 5.
KEYC
Men charged for roles in Janesville drive-by shooting make first court appearance
Jeff Ettinger is hoping to bring his experience to Washington and represent Minnesota's First Congressional District. Construction continues on Highway 14 four-lane expansion project. Updated: 6 hours ago. To increase safety and capacity, construction continues on the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet. Two southern Minnesota...
myklgr.com
Attempted Murder Charges: Janesville Shooting Leaves Victim A Permanent Paraplegic
Attempted murder charges have been filed in the Janesville shooting that left the victim a permanent paraplegic. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 31, of Waseca, and Devonte Bernard Phillips, 26, address unknown, are each charged with attempted 1st-degree murder with intent, 1st-degree assault, and dangerous weapons – drive-by shooting. A...
