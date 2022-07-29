Florida issues letter urging schools not to follow federal guidelines on gender identity

www.wtsp.com
5 years after Parkland, Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission assesses where school districts stand with safety
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which formed after the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead, met Tuesday to assess the implementation of several school programs and laws. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri led the discussion as the commission heard from several speakers...
New database allows you to look up prior discipline of Florida officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new database is now online that allows you to quickly check whether or not a Florida law enforcement officer has had any discipline toward their certification. The state's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) oversees the certification, employment, training and conduct of law enforcement,...
2 people injured by stingrays in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people along the Florida coastline were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after they were pierced by stingray barbs. The first incident involved a 50-year-old man from South Carolina in ankle-deep water, said Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
The FAA wants to know what you really think about the size of airplane seats
BANGOR, Maine — The Federal Aviation Administration will soon be accepting feedback from the public to help it establish a minimum standard for seat size. Half of all passengers can not fit in today’s economy seats, according to flyersrights.org President Paul Hudson. "The seats, over the past 40...
Maine 12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm
AUBURN, Maine — He might not be able to drive a car for another four years, but 12-year-old Brayden Nadeau always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. He started his first farm stand two years ago. "I've been farming my whole life. As long...
