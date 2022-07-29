ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Arista Networks (ANET) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Guides Higher

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) reported Q2 EPS of $1.08, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.05 billion versus the consensus estimate of $978.95 million.
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com

Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.11, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $666 million versus the consensus estimate of $671.41 million.
StreetInsider.com

Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
StreetInsider.com

Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
StreetInsider.com

Kemper (KMPR) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c

Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.62), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.79). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.43 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
StreetInsider.com

Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
StreetInsider.com

American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
StreetInsider.com

DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell

DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from
StreetInsider.com

Williams Cos. (WMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.49 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.5 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Centerspace (CSR) Tops Q2 EPS by 33c

Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.63).
StreetInsider.com

Univar (UNVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook

Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Diamondback Energy (FANG) Tops Q2 EPS by 38c

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) reported Q2 EPS of $7.07, $0.38 better than the analyst estimate of $6.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.77 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
StreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Instructure (NYSE: INST) reported Q2 EPS of $0.25, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.74 million.
