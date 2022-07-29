www.streetinsider.com
Arista Networks (ANET) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Guides Higher
Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) reported Q2 EPS of $1.08, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.05 billion versus the consensus estimate of $978.95 million.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.11, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $666 million versus the consensus estimate of $671.41 million.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Kemper (KMPR) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c
Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.62), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.79). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.43 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell
DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from ... This is a premium only article.
Williams Cos. (WMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.49 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.5 billion.
Centerspace (CSR) Tops Q2 EPS by 33c
Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.63).
Univar (UNVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook
Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GUIDANCE:. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance...
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Tops Q2 EPS by 38c
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) reported Q2 EPS of $7.07, $0.38 better than the analyst estimate of $6.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.77 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Instructure (INST) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Instructure (NYSE: INST) reported Q2 EPS of $0.25, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.74 million.
