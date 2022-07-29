spotlightepnews.com
desertexposure.com
Carnitas Musica y Mas Fesival
Looking for a Labor Day celebration and sporting a deep love of community and music, a group of Silver City residents decided they should hold a grand fiesta of all fiestas and created the Carnitas Musica y Mas Festival held at Gough Park. One of the founders, Jose Ray said...
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
Highway between Deming and Silver City to undergo $143.5M overhaul
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Highway 180 connecting Silver City to Deming is set to undergo a major overhaul. The $143.5M project is set to begin next summer. It will expand a 38-mile section between Bayard and Hurley as well as improve the Hurley railroad crossing. The state is pitching in $25M to the project while the […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- U.S. 180 widening to begin next summer
Early Thursday morning, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales joined officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation in front of the Gateway Restuarant in Hurley to announce $25 million in funding for the upcoming expansion of U.S. 180 from Silver City to Deming — the first of two major announcements for the area.
Deming man accused of murdering son-in-law
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming man is charged with shooting his son-in-law with his two young kids nearby. Ezequiel Ricoy is accused of murdering Brandan Kern on Saturday when Kern showed up at his house to retrieve an ice chest. Witnesses say Ricoy became enraged he was there and opened fire with Kern’s six-year-old and two-year-old […]
