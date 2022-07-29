NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Highway 180 connecting Silver City to Deming is set to undergo a major overhaul. The $143.5M project is set to begin next summer. It will expand a 38-mile section between Bayard and Hurley as well as improve the Hurley railroad crossing. The state is pitching in $25M to the project while the […]

4 DAYS AGO