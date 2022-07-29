ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

August Jammin’ for Jesus to benefit Lives Under Construction

By Tim Church
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
All Hands on Deck! Show heading to Copeland Theatre

The All Hands on Deck! Show has found a new temporary home in Branson following last month’s fire at The Dutton Family Theatre. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the All Hands on Deck! Show will be performing live from The Copeland Theater at the Meadows. The Dutton Family Theatre, which has served as home for the patriotic morning production for several years now, suffered significant damage due to a fire on July 13, and has since remained closed for repairs.
BRANSON, MO
Branson declares Mel Tillis Statesiders Day

The city of Branson has declared Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 as Mel Tillis Statesiders Day.. Mayor Larry Milton read the proclamation at the board’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting, standing with Tillis’ daughter and grandchildren, including Alderman Marshall Howden. The proclamation recognized Tillis as a member of the Country...
BRANSON, MO
Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis: Area entertainers to honor country music legend at concert

Some of Branson’s biggest names will take the stage together next month as they pay tribute to Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis. In honor of what would have been the country music legend’s 90th birthday, Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Copeland Theater inside The Shoppes at the Branson Meadows. Concert performers will include Mel Tillis Jr., Clay Cooper, Doug Gabriel, Billy Yates, Brandon Mabe, The Sons, Splinter Middleton, CJ Newsom, Tammy Brandell Carter & Tonya Wainscott, Rick McEwen, Stevie Lee Woods, Logan Allen, Trey Dees, The Blackwoods and All Hands on Deck; all performing some of Tillis’ greatest hits.
BRANSON, MO
Blackberry Smoke to play Black Oak Amp in October

Though the 2022 Black Oak Amphitheater season is well underway, the venue in Lampe is continuing to add to their performance line-up. BOA has announced they will welcome Atlanta-based southern-rock band Blackberry Smoke on their Rasslin’ Is Real Tour on Saturday, Oct. 1. “Over the past 20 years, Blackberry...
LAMPE, MO
Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88

Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
MARSHFIELD, MO
Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15

WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Branson, MO USA

We live in Kansas City, KS and were vacationing in Branson, Missouri. While outside the aquarium we were watching the amazing fountain show and my 8 year old daughter looked over and found this heart. It was really special to her. She has ADHD, DMDD, ODD and separation anxiety. She was having a rough time with everything going on around her. When she found the heart it made her calm. And excited. Thank you for doing this. We’ve never come across anything like this!
BRANSON, MO
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KY3 story helps Springfield music store get its stolen guitars back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield music store. And store surveillance caught the theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Harrison, Ark. approves funds to replace low-water crossing gates

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison City Council approved a grant to replace gates along five low-water crossings within city limits. At the request of Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery, the city approved $28,000 to replace 20 gates across the city. “Each crossing has two gates per side, so the math...
HARRISON, AR
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Taney County assessors working in Hollister and Branson

The Taney County Assessor’s Office announced they will be conducting assessments in the Hollister school district and along 76 Country Blvd. in Branson throughout the month of August. The appraisers will be wearing bright yellow vests with “Taney County Assessor” printed on the back. All appraisers will have a...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

