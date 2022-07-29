Nearly 12,000 Lake Area Residents Lost Power Overnight: Here's What Ameren Is Saying

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Colorado man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found more than 130 pounds of marijuana in the back of his vehicle. At approximately 9:45, Saturday evening, July 30, a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Macks Creek on a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate. The deputy said the vehicle was emitting a strong odor of marijuana and the deputy advised the driver he was going to conduct a probable cause search. The driver, later identified as Kenneth A Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado reportedly told the deputy he would find a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO