Nearly 12,000 Lake Area Residents Lost Power Overnight: Here's What Ameren Is Saying

[VIDEO] Is A New Buyer's Market Emerging At Lake Of The Ozarks? Monthly Market Update From O'Sullivan Bruce
The Monthly Market Update with the O'Sullivan Bruce Group: Discuss The Market for the Month of July. Take A Ride With Surdyke, Meet Heather Brown with the CVB, and More!
'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision
O'FALLON, Mo. — It's been a struggle for many trying to recover from last week's historic rain and the flooding that followed. One O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision got hit particularly hard and now, people there, are pleading for help. Many in the Copperfield subdivision spent their Sunday morning washing away...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Woman Injured In Boat Explosion On Lake Of The Ozarks
A woman was injured when a boat exploded on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says Steven and Julie Coffey were on a 1994 Celebrity 24-foot boat around the 7.4 Mile Marker of the Gravois Arm, when there was a fire in the engine compartment. The Patrol says that resulted in an explosion, and Julie Coffey had minor injuries as a result.
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
Colorado Man Arrested For Trunkload Of Weed At Lake Of The Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Colorado man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found more than 130 pounds of marijuana in the back of his vehicle. At approximately 9:45, Saturday evening, July 30, a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Macks Creek on a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate. The deputy said the vehicle was emitting a strong odor of marijuana and the deputy advised the driver he was going to conduct a probable cause search. The driver, later identified as Kenneth A Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado reportedly told the deputy he would find a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
Diverse Grandstand Entertainment Planned For 2022 Missouri State Fair
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the grandstand entertainment will be a little more diverse at this year’s Missouri State Fair. He says there will be plenty of free entertainment. Northwest Mo Info · WolfeFreeEntertainment. The entertainment lineup for the Missouri State Fair can be found on...
Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank
BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
Photos show major flash flooding in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
