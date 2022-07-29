Richard Arnold Has Made His Latest Move To Secure Manchester United Future By Bringing Back Sir Alex Ferguson

www.sportbible.com
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
BBC Apologise To Viewers For Jill Scott's 'Iconic' Reaction To Being Fouled By Germany Player
The BBC has apologised to its viewers after England midfielder Jill Scott used some, well, 'choice' words when she was fouled during the European Championship final. In the minutes before Chloe Kelly's dramatic extra-time winner against Germany on Sunday night, the experienced Scott took a fall after being hacked down by Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann.
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Fans Are Adamant That Martin Tyler’s Commentary Ruined Darwin Nunez’s Goal Against Manchester City
Legendary commentator Martin Tyler is the subject of criticism after the way he described Darwin Nunez’s goal against Manchester City. Liverpool got their season off to the perfect start after clinching the FA Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday. In what was a much anticipated...
Man Utd To Offload Seven Defenders This Summer Including Alex Telles
Manchester United are all set to offload as many as six more defenders in this summer’s transfer window in order to reduce their wage bill. The Red Devils still have a bloated squad, especially players in their defence who seem to have come to the end of their journey at Old Trafford.
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Bernd Leno Completes Move To Fulham
Bernd Leno has this week completed a move to Fulham. A statement from Arsenal has confirmed the permanent move:. "Since joining us from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018, Bernd made 125 appearances for us in all competitions. "During the 2020/21 season, the 30-year-old goalkeeper made 49 appearances, more than any...
Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict On Erling Haaland Performance In Liverpool Defeat
Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland's showings in Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. The Premier League champions were handed their second Community Shield loss in 12 months as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez led Jurgen Klopp's side to glory.
Fans Think Wesley Fofana Is On His Way To Chelsea After Leicester Defender Drops Huge Hint On Twitter
Chelsea supporters think Wesley Fofana has dropped a huge hint that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the Leicester City star, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
Chelsea Submit Bid Of Over £50 Million For Brighton's Marc Cucurella Amid Levi Colwill Talks
Chelsea have submitted a bid of over £50 million for Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back Marc Cucurella, with the two clubs also in talks over Levi Colwill, according to reports. This comes after Chelsea had reportedly informed Brighton that they are ready to pay their £50 million valuation for...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Christian Eriksen Showed Exactly What He Will Bring To Manchester United Against Rayo Vallecano
Christian Eriksen made his first appearance in front of Manchester United fans in Oslo on Saturday, and almost made an immediate impact. Just moments after taking to the pitch for the first time as a Manchester United player, Christian Eriksen nearly produced a sublime assist which would have been the ultimate introduction.
Dean Henderson Says The Way He Was Treated At Manchester United Was ‘Criminal’
Going into the 2021/22 season at Old Trafford, it looked like Dean Henderson would be taking up the gloves at Old Trafford. Yet one year later he has again been loaned out by Manchester United, this time going to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. In the 2020/21 season, Henderson coming into the...
