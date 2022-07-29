ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC 3rd safest, 1st in vaccination rate, during COVID

By Ryan Harper
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Did everyone get their check-up recently?

WalletHub recently posted a study showcasing that North Carolina is the third safest state in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. While it seems that COVID-19 is not as big a threat as it used to be, it is still around with a more contagious varient raging within the states.

The study took numerous factors into account like vaccination rate, positive testing rate, and death vs. vaccination rate ranking as well.

Source: WalletHub

The study shows that North Carolina ranked accordingly:

  • 1 st – Vaccination Rate
  • 12 th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 3 rd – Death Rate
  • 17 th – Level of Community Transmission

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022.

To see how the other states stack up against each other, click here.

