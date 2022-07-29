Is Pinellas County’s tax exemption program enough?

stpetecatalyst.com
AP_000405.5cf3a04c8b754ab091aeda42157f0fe7.1327
3d ago
It would be easier on the taxpayer if county commissioners just stop, even reduce, spending so there would be no need for “tax abatement” programs.
Reply
2
Related
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
Two Florida Counties Address Rising Rents
County commissions are taking up ordinances to require notices before rent increases
stpetecatalyst.com
Local agencies hope to mitigate staffing woes
Like many employers throughout the area and nation, local government agencies and first responders face what Kristopher Lucas, Chief Operating Officer for CareerSource Pinellas, calls unprecedented challenges. To help mitigate some of the “record vacancies,” CareerSource is bringing over 20 area agencies, first responders and colleges together for an extensive...
More schools in Hillsborough and Pinellas qualify for free food all year
Hillsborough County Schools announced that 174 of its schools meet the criteria for a federal reimbursement program that gives all students free breakfast and lunch all year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Will Hillsborough County voters approve raising property taxes for schools on Aug 23?
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The formidable challenge that the Hillsborough County School District is facing in getting public approval for a property tax referendum on the Aug. 23 ballot was evident last month, when Superintendent Addison Davis discussed the specifics of the proposal at Sumner High School in Riverview. With...
hernandosun.com
City of Brooksville challenged by developer who was denied rezoning
On June 6, 2022, Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning of a parcel of land located at the corner of Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road (RZ-2020-02). The applicant, 1740 Acquisition, LLC’s intent is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 300 market-rate apartment units.
stpetecatalyst.com
Report details noxious odors in Childs Park
For decades, residents and community leaders in Childs Park have voiced concerns over the pungent odors emanating from a cluster of industrial sites in the neighborhood. While St. Petersburg is not known as an industrial city, a several plants sit adjacent to several homes in the predominantly Black and low-income neighborhood of Childs Park on the city’s Southside. The Howco Environmental Services oil recycling plant is just a couple of blocks from the local recreation center, its splash pad and basketball courts. Residents have long complained of headaches or being forced indoors due to noxious odors in the area.
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Meyer: Businesswoman, teacher looks to stop the decline in Pinellas County schools
I'm running to bring my expertise in the business world to be very responsible for our taxpayers and ensure that we are. This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hillsborough County needs your help limiting mosquito-carried illnesses
To prevent the transmission of mosquito-borne illnesses, Hillsborough County is asking for help identifying and dumping sources of standing water on your property.
Belleair Beach residents ready to fight umbrella ban at nearby Belleair Shore
On Monday, some Belleair Beach residents plan to ask their town council to protect tents and umbrellas on their side of the sand.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb
Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
stpetecatalyst.com
Historic St. Pete home rolls into new location
If you were out and about last night, you may have seen a two-story house rolling down the street. After a year in the making, DDA Development and its partners were able to relocate the historic 120-year-old home, known as the Watergarden Inn, three-quarters of a mile, or 10 blocks, from 126 4th Avenue to the northeast corner of 8th Avenue N. and Dartmoor Street.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suncoast Parkway extension gets award
Lane Construction, the company that did the work on the Suncoast Parkway extension from Hernando to Citrus counties, got an award this week for the best construction project in the state. The Florida Transportation Builders’ Association (FTBA) and Florida Department of Transportation annually recognize contractors for outstanding work on specific...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thegabber.com
Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 22-28
3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home (pictured above), built in 1921, listed and sold for $375,000. 5018 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 2018 home has 1,290 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $367,500. 5840 30th Ave. S.,...
Pasco County man looking for help for "neglected" neighborhood
Henry Berndt said while other parts of Pasco County are growing, Veterans Village is falling behind with crumbling sidewalks, even streets, and overgrown brush.
995qyk.com
Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only
There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
Largo neighborhood still waiting on dangerous hole to be fixed
A Largo neighborhood is still dealing with a mysterious hole that is growing and causing more depressions to form. Property owners have done their part to fix the problem and want to know why the county isn't moving faster.
Comments / 1