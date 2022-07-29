Police: Man who punched officer in the face arrested

www.mynbc5.com
mynbc5.com
Man arrested after ramming cars
BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
WCAX
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Tuesday after police say he rammed into several cars in Bethel. Vermont State Police say they got a call Monday about a man shooting a rifle on Fire Lane and driving into vehicles. Police say no actual shooting occurred, but...
WMUR.com
Child's gravestone knocked over in Swanzey; police investigating
SWANZEY, N.H. — Swanzey police areasking the public's help after a child's gravestone was toppled. Investigators believe someone knocked it over last week between Wednesday and Friday at the Mountainview Cemetery. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Mark LaBelle at 603-355-2000.
mynbc5.com
15-year-old driver arrested after police pursuit
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A 15-year-old driver was arrested this weekend after leading a police officer on a pursuit in St. Johnsbury. St. Johnsbury police said that an officer attempted to pull over the driver on Railroad Street around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday after he observed multiple vehicle violations. However, the driver did not pull over, forcing the officer to pursue.
WCAX
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating report of shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield. Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department received a report of shots fired on Monday at 11:57 p.m. on Valley Street. Police responded to the area to conduct interviews and collect evidence. No one was...
CT man arrested for driving over 160 mph on New Hampshire highway
ASHLAND, N.H. (WTNH) – New Hampshire troopers arrested a Danbury man on Sunday after he drove over 160 miles per hour (mph) on a highway. The highway’s speed limit was only 70 mph. Authorities said that just after 11 a.m., troopers patrolling I-93 North in Ashland spotted an orange car driving at nearly 161 mph. […]
newportdispatch.com
Police make arrest after burglary in Springfield
NORTH SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested in Springfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen.
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after rollover crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 22-year-old man from Mississippi was arrested following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road at around 5:05 p.m. The driver was identified as Pedro Salvador, of Carthage, MS. According to...
nbcboston.com
NH Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Convenience Store
A 27-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in front of a convenience store in Fitzwilliam. New Hampshire State Police identified the motorcyclist as Alexander Barbur, of Troy, NH. State troopers and Fitzwilliam police officers responded to Route 12, in front of the...
newportdispatch.com
Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
WMUR.com
K9 units help search for person who ran away from crash in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — Police K-9 units were out in Gilmanton to search for a person who ran away from a crash. Officers said the incident started in Barnstead, then the suspect drove to Gilmanton, crashed and ran off into the woods. Officials called off the search for the night...
mychamplainvalley.com
Armed suspects kidnap a man in Springfield
Springfield, VT — On Saturday morning, a group of armed suspects entered a residence on Stanley Rd. and kidnapped an adult male against his will. Vermont State Police arrived at the residence and found another adult male who had been assaulted and sustained a minor injury. Police confirmed that there were at least four armed suspects and they kidnapped the victim at gunpoint.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, fentanyl possession in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman walking in the middle of Middle Road at around 4:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the location and identified the woman as Courtney T....
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport
South Royalton resident April Arnold, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal threatening against a person, robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Her alleged accomplice, Thetford resident Adam Adolph, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport.
WCAX
Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has been charged with first degree aggravated assault for seriously injuring two people during an argument. Police say the confrontation happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday near Pearl Street. They say one person was shot in the leg and another was struck in the head with a blunt object. Both victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WMUR.com
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam
FITZWILLIAM, N.H. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam, according to New Hampshire State Police. The motorcyclist collided with a Jeep on Route 12 in front of Bottom's Up convenience store, according to officials. Police said the motorcyclist, Alexander Barbur, 27, of Troy, was pronounced...
3 Vermonters accused of kidnapping woman from New Hampshire airport
The trio is alleged to have kidnapped a woman at the Lebanon airport, where she was trying to rent a car, on the afternoon of July 5. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermonters accused of kidnapping woman from New Hampshire airport.
VTDigger
Former Vermont Bearhound Association president found after a search
Newbury resident Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, 69, who’d been reported missing late Thursday afternoon, was found early Friday afternoon after a search led by the Vermont State Police and Fish & Wildlife wardens, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. Spear had been training his hunting...
