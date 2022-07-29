Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition

www.vaildaily.com
Vail Symposium celebrates ‘Valley Curtain’ 50th anniversary, reveals original idea for Aspen location
“Valley Curtain” was first planned for the Aspen area, and a drawing from that iteration of the project – which was only recently unearthed from the Christo and Jeanne-Claude collection – will be on display there in August. This and other interesting details related to Christo and...
This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell
IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.
Dow: Your local post office archivist
I have been around long enough to remember when it was fun to go to the post office in Avon. Actually, it is not that bad going there today, outside of half-hour waits and grumbling customers. Every now and then I overhear a conversation of people who happen to encounter...
Time machine: 50 years ago, Stewart Udall is keynote speaker at Vail Symposium
The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera was sold to a Baltimore-based group. “They plan to transform the Lodge into a high-end health/wellness and addiction treatment center,” the Vail Daily reported. “When they’re done, they will have spent $136 million to convert the hotel, staff and operate their facility.”
Vail Village parking garage receives new art installations
Four new art sculptures have been installed in Vail Village this summer, thanks to a generous donation from local art collectors Kent and Vicki Logan. Each of the sculptures has been hand-selected by the Logans from their extensive private art collection, which specializes in contemporary works by modern artists. The...
Artistic Operations Director: The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is a ‘logistical masterpiece’
As Bravo! Vail approaches the last week of its 35th annual Festival, I look back in awe at the massive effort and coordination required to present 60 concerts and bring more than 600 musicians from around the world to the Vail Valley region. It is truly an orchestration of many talented professionals executing their parts with precision to ensure Bravo! Vail remains one of the top classical music festivals in the world.
Special summer dinners in the Vail Valley offer memorable — and delicious — experiences
When’s the last time you had a chance to indulge in all-you-can-eat lobster, in the heart of the mountains? Last Wednesday, guests donned their plastic lobster bibs and helped themselves to a seafood buffet, filled with freshly-flown-in whole lobsters, salmon, shrimp, clams and oysters, accompanied by corn on the cob, build-your-own salad and Palisade peach cobbler dessert in a jar. It was all part of the Summer Series at the Leonora, which hosts weekly Wednesday all-you-can-eat outdoor buffets through Aug. 17.
Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Avon in August
The Vail Valley Brew’Au, a family-friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Aug. 13. The event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its 26 years of giving. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 brews, seltzers and...
Vail Dance Festival opens on high note
The Vail Dance Festival opened at Ford Amphitheater on Friday with expressions of levity and joy. The 34th season’s opening night offered an intriguing sense of what’s to come during the approximately two-week festival, with pieces by DanceAspen, Ephrat Asherie Dance, Limón Dance Co. and New York City Ballet Moves.
Meaningful steps: Vail Dance Festival brings displaced Ukrainian ballerinas to Vail
An aching to help. It’s what pushed Heather Watts to dial the unfamiliar number, unsure of what was on the other end. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Watts, like so many others, found herself glued to coverage of the war. The famed ballerina who had starred for the New York City Ballet, performing all over the globe, was left wondering what she could do in her sphere beyond donating to aid organizations.
Meet Vail Mountain School’s new head of school
When you enter Vail Mountain School, one of the first things you’re confronted with is the all-glass office of its head of school. Front and center, the transparent office represents the forthright, exploratory and collaborative nature with which new Head of School Steve Bileca wishes to run the school.
Haims: When you exercise, and how long, is vitally important
With little doubt, exercise plays a fundamental role in enhancing one’s health. However, new research indicates that duration and time of day may have profound effects on mortality. Look around our mountain communities and you will see the propensity of people who take part in daily physical activities. However,...
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/29/22
Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
SpeakUp ReachOut to hold August auditions for ‘This Is My Brave’
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are hosting auditions for “This is My Brave – The Show” on Aug. 22 and 27. The...
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Swinging by
A new access road has been bulldozed through sensitive areas of Keystone Resort where minimal impacts were authorized by White River National Forest land managers.
Right at Home now open for business in Eagle County
Owners: David and Meshelle McKendry. Contact info: Call 970-697-1331 or email meshelle@gjhomecare.com or david@gjhomecare.com (the main office located in Grand Junction). What’s new or exciting at your place? We’re excited for the opportunity to expand into Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties to provide care to an underserved population.
Vail wildlife fence project will replace East Vail fencing
The temporary fencing in East Vail that protects bighorn sheep in the winter has cut down on animal deaths, but isn’t much to look at. That’s going to change. The Colorado Department of Transportation this summer will begin a $3 million project to upgrade existing wildlife fence through parts of Vail and will add new barriers to keep animals off the highway.
