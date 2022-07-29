ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaltura (KLTR) Confirms $3/sh Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From Panopto

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago
www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Envoy Bets Big on Hybrid Work with Acquisition of OfficeTogether

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- As the future of the workspace heats up, Envoy today announced a strategic acquisition of desk reservation and scheduling startup, OfficeTogether. This acquisition is a first for Envoy and follows a $111 million funding round in January. With the previous funding and the expertise of OfficeTogether, Envoy will focus on accelerating innovation in the workspace and helping companies build spaces that are collaborative, productive, and loved by employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005452/en/ Envoy bets big on hybrid work with the acquisition of OfficeTogether (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second quarter, while total costs and expenses rose by 22 percent to hit $20.5 billion. And as the social media giant faces heated competition from rivals like TikTok, daily active users across Meta’s family of apps were in the low single digits; Meta’s flagship social platform, Facebook,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million. GUIDANCE:. Woodward sees Q4 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million. GUIDANCE:. Axonics, Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Meta’s virtual reality division reports a jump in revenue but is still losing billions of dollars

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is betting its future on the metaverse, and specifically around the augmented and virtual reality sector known as Reality Labs. That sector, however, reported a $2.8 billion loss as the company saw lower than expected profit and its first revenue decline since going public a decade ago, according to Meta’s second quarter earnings report published Wednesday.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Univar (UNVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GUIDANCE:. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.42 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Williams Cos. (WMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.49 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.5 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

