Kaltura (KLTR) Confirms $3/sh Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From Panopto

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- As the future of the workspace heats up, Envoy today announced a strategic acquisition of desk reservation and scheduling startup, OfficeTogether. This acquisition is a first for Envoy and follows a $111 million funding round in January. With the previous funding and the expertise of OfficeTogether, Envoy will focus on accelerating innovation in the workspace and helping companies build spaces that are collaborative, productive, and loved by employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005452/en/ Envoy bets big on hybrid work with the acquisition of OfficeTogether (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO