Kaltura (KLTR) Confirms $3/sh Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From Panopto

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Envoy Bets Big on Hybrid Work with Acquisition of OfficeTogether
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- As the future of the workspace heats up, Envoy today announced a strategic acquisition of desk reservation and scheduling startup, OfficeTogether. This acquisition is a first for Envoy and follows a $111 million funding round in January. With the previous funding and the expertise of OfficeTogether, Envoy will focus on accelerating innovation in the workspace and helping companies build spaces that are collaborative, productive, and loved by employees.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second quarter, while total costs and expenses rose by 22 percent to hit $20.5 billion. And as the social media giant faces heated competition from rivals like TikTok, daily active users across Meta’s family of apps were in the low single digits; Meta’s flagship social platform, Facebook,...
Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dreams take a hit after the FTC sues to stop Meta buying a VR fitness app
Meta wants to buy VR fitness app Supernatural and its developer, a company called Within. The Federal Trade Commission announced it's suing to block the acquisition. The FTC said by acquiring Within Meta would be illegally eliminating competition. Meta's plans to push into the metaverse have received a setback in...
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.84 million.
Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower
Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million.
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
Meta’s virtual reality division reports a jump in revenue but is still losing billions of dollars
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is betting its future on the metaverse, and specifically around the augmented and virtual reality sector known as Reality Labs. That sector, however, reported a $2.8 billion loss as the company saw lower than expected profit and its first revenue decline since going public a decade ago, according to Meta’s second quarter earnings report published Wednesday.
Univar (UNVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook
Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c
Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.42 million.
Williams Cos. (WMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.49 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.5 billion.
