BankFinancial (BFIN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.03
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) reported Q2 EPS of $13.92, $1.03 better than the analyst estimate of $12.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $457.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $454.77 million.
Genworth Financial (GNW) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c
Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.88 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Kemper (KMPR) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c
Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.62), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.79). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.43 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
Univar (UNVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook
Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised
Arista Networks (ANET) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Guides Higher
Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) reported Q2 EPS of $1.08, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.05 billion versus the consensus estimate of $978.95 million.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts The TJX Companies (TJX) at Neutral
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts The TJX Companies (TJX) at Neutral
Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiates coverage on The TJX Companies
Miv Therapeutics, Inc. (IVT) Tops Q2 EPS by 58c
Miv Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: IVT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.58 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Pinterest (PINS) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.11, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $666 million versus the consensus estimate of $671.41 million.
Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower
Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million.
