BankFinancial (BFIN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO