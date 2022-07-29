ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

July has turned out to be unusually cool along the San Diego County coastline

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Sea surface temperatures have been several degrees cooler than normal in July. (Gary Robbins /The San Diego Union-Tribune )

If you're thinking that the San Diego County coastline hasn't been as warm as it usually is during the summer, you're right.

The National Weather Service says the average monthly temperature in San Diego is running 1.4 degrees below average. The final figure for the month could be a smidge cooler.

Conversely, many valleys and desert areas have been warmer than normal.

The difference largely has to do with upper-level high pressure ridges, which are associated with fair, and often hot, weather. During much of July, the ridges have been located above the eastern half of San Diego County, forecasters say. But the high pressure has been fairly weak at the coast, resulting in colder, cloudier weather. On many days, the marine layer hasn't faded away at local beaches until mid-morning, and sometimes not at all.

The high pressure also has helped lead to upwelling, a phenomenon in which persistent winds strike the coast at an angle, pushing warmer surface water away from land. That allows cooler water to rise to the surface. The result has been cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures. The cool temperatures also nurture the growth of kelp , a type of algae which supports more than 400 types of marine life.

In recent weeks, the ocean temperatures from Oceanside to Imperial Beach have often been in the 66- to 69-degree range. The water is usually in the low to mid-70s in July.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

