Beyond volatility: How semiconductor companies can thrive with a focused sector strategy

Spur, a fund of funds, targets $200M to bet on early-stage VC in a downturn
Who or what is Spur betting on, exactly? Over the years, the investor claims it has indirectly backed dozens of high-flying tech and life science firms at the early stage, including hostelier Airbnb and weapons maker Anduril. But Spur did not respond when asked for the names of the VC firms in its portfolio.
Ottonomy.IO raises $3.3 million to expand network of autonomous robots for deliveries
Led by Bengaluru-based Pi Ventures, the latest funding round included participation from Connetic Ventures and Branded Hospitality Ventures. Sangeet Kumar, founder and chief executive of Uttar Pradesh-based Addverb Technologies, also joined the round. Founded in late 2020 by Ritukar Vijay along with Pradyot Korupolu, Ashish Gupta and Hardik Sharma, New...
Getting acquired is a legitimate strategy for building your business
This saying has been passed down as conventional wisdom through generations of entrepreneurs, but it doesn’t tell the entire story. While the IPO is characterized as the pinnacle for venture-backed startups, far more companies see successful exits via an M&A process than by going public. Being bought by the best acquirer for you takes thoughtful planning, and, yes, selling.
Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo
“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
Kenyan logistics startup Sendy cuts 10% of its workforce
In a statement, CEO Mesh Alloys said Sendy made this decision in June in response to the “current realities impacting tech companies globally.” He further stated that it was in July that the company downsized its workforce, “which affected 10% of our headcount.”. Alloys co-founded Sendy in...
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
A tale of two surveys: Fintech VCs change tune on investment landscape
What a difference a few months makes. In mid-February, we published a survey of 10 fintech investors with questions on topics such as what areas they are excited about and their outlook for the future. Here we are, not even six months later, and the vibe from the responses of our latest survey — this time of eight fintech investors — is a very different one.
Tiffany and Gucci’s dip into crypto is a balance of reputation and revenue
This week, Tiffany & Co., Gucci and FC Barcelona all dove deeper into the crypto sphere with partnerships in the digital asset world. Tiffany launched NFTiffs — it’ll sell 250 NFTs for about 30 ether, around $50,000, to CryptoPunks holders, who will be able to redeem custom pendants in the style of their CryptoPunk NFT.
Amazon Prime Video launches localized services for top three markets in Southeast Asia
“We’re delighted to be increasing our investment in Prime Video for customers in Southeast Asia, making it a truly localized experience — from local content specifically sourced for our customers to a localized user experience and the first full-scale local marketing campaign,” Josh McIvor, director of International Expansion, Prime Video, said in an official statement. “Our support of local production companies in Southeast Asia is a significant step toward our broader international expansion plans and our ambition to become the most local of global streaming services.”
Robinhood cuts 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
Sprig raises $30M to help companies gauge users’ reactions to products
Glasgow founded Sprig in 2019. Prior to starting the company, he was an early team member and product manager at website builder Weebly and search app Vurb. While at Weebly, Glasgow says he realized how difficult it was to research across the product development life cycle, especially when timelines are tight and research resources are in high demand.
Mudafy raises $10M in Founders Fund-led Series A to fix LatAm’s ‘broken’ real estate process
Founded in mid-2019, Mudafy operates with a typical digital brokerage model — aiming to make it easier for people to buy and sell their homes and serve as a “one-stop shop” in the process. The startup — also backed by Y Combinator — touts that its site...
Oui Capital, a pan-African early-stage VC firm, hits first close of its $30M second fund
The firm, founded in 2019 by Olu Oyinsan and Francesco Andreoli, launched its debut fund at $5 million. Since then, Oui Capital has made 18 investments in technology sectors spanning different industries, such as fintech, logistics & mobility, e-commerce, healthcare and enterprise software. Some names include TeamApt, MVX, Akiba Digital, Duplo, Ndovu, Maad, Intelligra, Aifluence and Pharmacy Marts.
Emitrr raises $4 million to expand its automation offering for local businesses
Bengaluru-headquartered Chiratae Ventures led Emitrr’s funding round, which also drew participation from Venture Highway, FortyTwo VC and Axilor Ventures. “We essentially are a business text messaging software and an automation software for local businesses in the U.S.,” said Anmol Oberoi, founder of Emitrr, in an interview with TechCrunch.
Why education is key to halting hacks like the $190M Nomad exploit
“The crypto ecosystem is currently in a nascent stage of adoption,” Nick Percoco, chief security officer at Kraken, said to TechCrunch. “Despite the surge of interest over recent years, there is an educational divide that still needs to be bridged for crypto adoption to be truly successful.”. Nomad,...
Tinder to kill virtual currency, metaverse plans amid Match Group earnings loss; Tinder loses its CEO
In a shareholder letter, Match Group CEO Bernard Kim expressed frustration with Tinder’s current performance, noting the popular dating app has not been able to realize its typical monetization success over the past few quarters and is failing to meet the company’s original expectations for revenue growth for the latter half of 2022.
Spread eyes strawberries and alternative meat following Series A raise
Spread has also been pushing to bring down the cost of its produce over the past decade. Vertical farming may be a novelty with its own built-in advantages (less water and land use, no pesticides, etc.), but being truly competitive on the grocery store shelves means — at very least — matching the price of existing produce.
