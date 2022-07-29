Jacobs Well runs dry as drought continues

One of the state's most popular swimming holes has run dry for only the fourth time in recorded history.

Jacob's Well near Wimberly is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas. It gets its water from the Trinity Aquifer - normally thousands of gallons a day. But the ongoing drought has reduced that to a trickle. Earlier this summer it was closed to swimmers because of high bacteria counts, but now there's no water at all.

Hays County, where Jacob's Well is located, is part of the 20 percent of the state experiencing an "exceptional" drought which is as bad as it gets.

