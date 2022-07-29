ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flour Bluff ISD increases pay for all employees

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
Flour Bluff ISD is increasing pay for all employees for the 2022-23 school year.

The Flour Bluff ISD board of trustees unanimously approved an increase of $2,200 plus equity adjustments Thursday evening, raising the starting teacher pay to $50,000.

Paraprofessional and auxiliary staff will also receive a 5% increase from the midpoint of their salary range and administrators will receive a 2% raise from the midpoint. Starting pay for auxiliary staff is now $11 per hour, while pay for clerical staff and paraprofessionals is now $12 per hour.

To be eligible, employees must have worked with the district for at least 90 days during the 2021-22 school year.

Districts across the region and the state have announced plans to up teacher pay this year.

Gregory-Portland ISD, which has recently offered some of the highest salaries in the region, approved a 3% raise in June, resulting in a first-year teacher salary of $60,000, in addition to stipends.

Alice ISD promised teachers a raise of at least $3,000 in May, raising the lowest teacher salaries in the district to $53,000.

At Corpus Christi ISD, teachers will see stipends and a 1.3% raise, while the starting wage for auxiliary staff was upped to $12.50 per hour.

