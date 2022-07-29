ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadds Ford, PA

Nature-Themed Work by 20th-Century American Modernist Coming to Brandywine River Museum of Art

 4 days ago

Image via iStock.

After it makes its debut at Norton Museum of Art in Florida this fall, a new exhibition of nature-themed work by the 20th-century American modernist Joseph Stella will be making its way to Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, according to a staff report from the Palm Beach Daily News

Stella emigrated from Italy to the United States in 1896 as a teenager. His best-known works are canvases of New York City that were inspired by his native country’s Futurist movement. This glorified the vigor and power as well as the violence of the modern industrial age. 

Stella’s paintings of Coney Island and the Brooklyn Bridge have since become visual icons of modernism. 

The artist was also deeply interested in painting plant and animal life. Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature features 90 of his works on the subject, including renderings of waterlilies. 

“The Stella exhibition is the first real in-depth exploration into the artist’s fascination with the natural world,” said Norton CEO Ghislain d’Humières. 

The exhibit is curated by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and Brandywine River Museum of Art. 

Read more about the exhibit in the Palm Beach Daily News

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

