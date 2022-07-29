Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017

www.ky3.com
KYTV
1 of 3 charged in the death of a Fulton County, Ark. man enters plea
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - A Jefferson City, Mo. man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting death in the spring of 2021. A judge sentenced Travis Eugene Barker to 30 years in prison for the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Investigators also arrested Jacoby...
KTLO
Co-defendant agrees to plea bargain in murder of Salem man
One of three individuals charged in the 2021 death of a Salem man has agreed to a plea bargain. Twenty-one-year-old Travis Barker of Jefferson City, Mo., entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree murder on July 25 and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He will receive credit for the 432 days he has been incarcerated since his arrest.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
KTLO
Two people put on probation had revocation petition filed just 52 days after being sentenced
Two Mountain Home residents pled guilty to drug related charges in April and were given six years probation. They were back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week, accused of violating the terms and conditions of that suspended sentence. Thirty-six-year-old Rocio Pompa and 41-year-old Alejandro Rivera De Jesus entered a...
KTLO
Man caught taking bath in neighbor’s home pleads to charges
A man caught in the bathtub of a neighbor’s residence just before Christmas last year was in Baxter County Circuit Court last week facing charges in two cases. Forty-two-year-old Ronny Lee Reynolds pled guilty to charges stemming from the home break-in, and in another case in which he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug.
ozarkradionews.com
Arkansas Man Arrested After Recent Parole Release
Baxter County, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s office has released a statement that stated a Salesville man has been arrested having only just been released on parole in June. According to the report, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assisted the Arkansas State Probation and Parole Officers with...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
KTTS
Springfield Police Looking For Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. Edward Carnell, 57, from Springfield was found laying in the road Saturday night near Madison and Holland. Police found the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver wasn’t around.
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
Police: “We will help you get to treatment, or to prison.”
AURORA, Mo. – Authorities make several arrests seizing several grams of drugs and paraphernalia in the Aurora-Marionville community. Police officers removed more than 100 grams of illegal marijuana, several grams of methamphetamine, distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia. According to the Police Department, they did arrest suspects who are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Police are still investigating.
KYTV
Kimberling City, Mo. Police Department holds inaugural National Night Out Tuesday
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kimberling City Police Department will host National Night Out at the First Baptist Church of Kimberling City Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. National Night Out enhances the relationship between communities and first responders. This is the first year for Kimberling City to take part in the annual event.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to drug charges and gets chance at treatment
A Gassville man facing new drug charges appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Hamilton Cole entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to four years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center. LATEST ARREST. Coles latest arrest came April 20 when a...
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
KYTV
Springfield Fire Dept. reports increase in undetermined fires
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The number of Springfield area fires without an official cause has jumped more than 20% from last year, based on a new report the Springfield Fire Department released Monday. Fire department leaders say they are not surprised the number of undetermined fires has increased because so...
KTLO
Man accused of leading high-speed chase, threatening to beat officer
A man is accused of driving drunk, leading a Harrison police officer on a high-speed chase and threatening to beat him. Thirty-seven-year-old Khristopher Carlton is currently free from the Boone County Jail and Detention Center after posting a bond of $25,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer was...
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian struck by dump truck in April died by suicide, medical examiner says
The pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck on April 27 died by suicide, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield, intentionally walked in front of the dump truck, the release said. According to the initial investigation, a 1997 International 490...
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: After almost 7 years in prison, woman lands job in construction and rewrites her story
Cijie Potts sits on a sofa in the small home she rents on Fort Avenue and tells me, no, she never thinks about using meth. Instead, she thinks about her 9-month-old grandson Xavier. The bond between Potts and her three children was broken in January 2015 when she was sentenced...
