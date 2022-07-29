Details emerge on deadly multi-person stabbing in Hampton

www.13newsnow.com
Portsmouth Police investigates multiple overnight shootings, one dead
Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.
PPD: Boy hurt after shooting near River Shore Road, suspect vehicle caught on camera
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 6, 2022. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy hurt on Monday evening. According to police, it happened at 5:54 p.m. near the 4200 block...
In a 12-hour span, police say 3 men walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a third gunshot wound case of the day. A tweet from the department said a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m. This man is expected to live, the tweet says. There's no explanation of...
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week as suspicious. Investigators say they made the discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
WAVY News 10
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
PORSTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed. According to police, the first man arrived at the hospital around 1:18 a.m. with a life-threatening injury. He later died from his injuries. Police have already identified the victim as 28-year-old Bernard Clack.
Deputy shot by robbery suspect at Dollar General in Charles City County
The search for a person who shot a Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy continued into the night, hours after the Monday evening shooting at the Dollar General in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road.
Police investigate shooting in Calvert Square part of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Calvert Square part of Norfolk Monday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near the intersection of East Olney Road and Wide Street and was reported around 9:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said. Police officers found a man with...
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad
A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone. She says she's lucky to be alive after the suspect's gun misfired.
13News Now
Portsmouth police set date to handout free doorbell cameras
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. released new details on its Doorbell Camera Community Initiative. The department plans to issue free doorbell cameras to residents to help curb crime in the city. The camera system, called Blink, will include a free one-year subscription. The department will begin handing...
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; VB judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Windsor police officer not facing charges in 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says
A Windsor police officer caught on camera pepper-spraying a U.S. Army Lieutenant in December 2020 should not face charges, according to a special prosecutor.
Second man arrested in Petersburg shooting that killed 19-year-old Toni Knight
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Petersburg shooting in early July that took the life of a young woman.
2 men hurt in drive-by shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton, say police
HAMPTON, Va. — Two men are hurt following a shooting in Hampton Saturday night. According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened in the first block of Grouper Loop. Someone called 911 to report a shooting around 8:31 p.m., the department said. When officers arrived, they found two men who...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
