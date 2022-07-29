One person taken to the hospital with burns after house fire in Webberville

cbsaustin.com
CBS Austin
Two people injured in NW Austin crash after vehicle collides with cement truck
Two people were seriously hurt Tuesday after a vehicle collided with a cement truck in Northwest Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at the intersection of Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were transported by medics to local hospitals -- both with potentially serious...
Police identify man killed in crash with 18-wheeler on I-35 in late July
A man who died in a crash with an 18-wheeler in north Austin in late July was identified by the Austin Police Department on Monday.
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
Round Rock Police: Young pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles after crash
In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.
CBS Austin
Crews fighting wildfire on Hays/Blanco County line; 600 acres burned, 10% contained
Pedernales Falls State Park is Now closed due to the threat of fire, roads leading into the park have smoke going across and first responders are staging along the same roads. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Smoke Rider Fire has now burned 600 acres and is 10 percent contained.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
CBS Austin
North Austin rollover sent one person to the hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department and Austin EMS rescued an adult patient after a vehicle went off the roadway into a detention pond, this evening. The vehicle rescue occurred at 9200 block Metric Blvd. The person was pinned in the vehicle when EMS arrived. The patient has been...
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
CBS Austin
Austin Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian couple downtown
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a couple last month as they were crossing a Downtown Austin street. It happened Saturday, July 17, at around 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Lavaca and Cesar Chavez streets. The Austin Police Department says two...
Austin Police: Missing 25-year-old woman last seen in east Austin
The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
CBS Austin
Travis County officials responded to a 2-story structure fire in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Travis County ESD #12 responded to a two-story structure fire in Manor, this evening. ESD #12 says the fire well involved a 2-story structure, with about 2 acres of brush and grass involved. The fire occurred at 7622 block of Nez Perce Trace. Austin Travis County...
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
Dog Ridge Fire update: 2 emergency personnel taken to hospital
BELTON, Texas — Two emergency personnel were taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion after battling the Dog Ridge Fire in Belton, which sparked Thursday afternoon, according to the Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlsedt. The fire, which sparked Thursday afternoon, is now 70% contained as of 1:45...
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
fox7austin.com
Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night in Spring Branch is believed to be that of a missing woman. Just before 8 p.m. July 29, the Comal County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch to a report about a body. Deputies responded and located a decomposed body.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin police sergeant suspended for not securing January crime scene
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department sergeant subjected to an internal affairs investigation regarding an event in January was suspended in July, according to officials. A July 12 memo from Police Chief Joseph Chacon stated that Homicide Sgt. Jesse Sanchez neglected his duty on a homicide case. Sanchez...
Click2Houston.com
‘I got rid of the S.O.B.’: Hear from the man whose actions ended the Austin clock tower shooting rampage
Austin, TX – There are generations of people living because of Ramiro Martinez. Martinez is the man who took down the sniper who shot and killed 14 people from the University of Texas-Austin clock tower 56 years ago. “Ray Martinez was one of the bravest individuals I think I...
APD: 1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler, traffic detoured
The Austin Police Department said one person died after a crash in the 15100 block of North Interstate 35.
