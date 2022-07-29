I learned how to share control with my kids in an unlikely way: a shopping app

www.mother.ly
Related
Strict mother won't let kids eat without asking permission first
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was very strict with the food in her house. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother wouldn't permit them to eat without asking permission first.
My 10-year-old son invited his whole class of 31 kids to our house for a end-of-term party – but ‘forgot’ to tell me
A MUM was given a shock after her cheeky ten-year-old invited his entire class to an end of school party at his house without her knowing. Diane Campbell, 50, was baffled when one of her friends sent her a photo of an invitation to the bash - supposedly being held at her home for her son, Max, 10.
I’m a teacher and I hate it when parents give their kids ‘unique’ names – I’m not being difficult, there’s a reason why
A TEACHER shared their frustration at parents who give their children "wacky" names as he found that, the more "unique" the name, the more attitude they would get from the child and parents. The educator explained that he would often mispronounce the "different" names that parents choose and the kids...
Is it really true that we’re ‘only as happy as our least happy child’?
“You’re only as happy as your least happy child.” I was probably a child myself the first time I heard this statement. Over the past several decades, I’ve continued to hear it. When a friend’s child is struggling through the tween years. When an aunt talks about her grown child. When I think of my own challenges and happinesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother Refuses to Let Own Kids Call Her 'Mom'
Is it cruel to tell your children they can’t call you ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?. Being a parent isn’t something for the faint of heart. It takes an incredible amount of financial commitment, responsibility, and dedication to create and raise other human beings from infants to adults.
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Slate
Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
It’s OK for your child to play alone
I was the mother who felt guilty for letting her child play alone. I questioned independent play, wondering how voluntarily making myself unavailable to interact with my child could possibly be beneficial to him. Out of all the other things that would be calling for my attention, I felt like I owed it to my son to spend every second with him rather than plopping him in a playpen full of toys and walking away. Over the months, though, I have slowly taken a hands-off approach to my child’s playtime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom Guilt is a symptom of a much deeper problem
The first time I experienced mom guilt, my baby was 10 days old and I was attempting to take my very first shower in as many days. I felt physically sick leaving him my son alone and could barely bring myself to bathe. “You should be watching him,” my brain told me. “What if something happens to him while you’re showering?” other intrusive thoughts said. “What kind of mom leaves her baby to pamper herself?” I thought.
I’m trying so hard to ‘gentle parent’—but it’s not easy
I am trying so hard to be a ‘gentle parent’ but the truth is, it isn’t easy. Gentle parenting is a beautiful and tender approach in raising compassionate and empathetic children. And while it sounds sweet and revolutionary, following the parenting style in reality is hard at times.
The secret to a happy family is holding space for unhappiness
We often hear parents say—or even say ourselves—that all we want is for our kids to be happy. But over the past several years, I’ve become increasingly uncomfortable with our focus on happiness. Could our emphasis on raising happy kids actually be making our kids—and ourselves—less happy?
Watch: This Viral TikTok Trend Has Parents Asking Their Kids To Put On Their Shoes & FIGHT
These TikTok trends just keep getting better. Check out a gallery of our favorite videos from the viral "fight prank" TikTok trend inside.
This viral TikTok mom hack for bubbles is here to save your summer
Kids and bubbles go together like peanut butter and jelly. And since bubbles for toddlers can be tricky, messy, and frustrating, this mom hack that's going viral on TikTok is here to save your sanity and your summer. It doesn't matter what container bubbles come in—the long tube, the short...
Dear husband: Thank you for taking the picture
My husband takes a lot of family photos. And I mean a lot. My kids and I tend to get annoyed with all this in-your-face photo-taking and video-recording. We groan and grumble. We turn away from the camera sometimes. And we tease him relentlessly. But there’s something I say far less often: thank you.
Parents' 'Consequences' to Learning Daughter Eloped via Facebook Backed
The couple found out their daughter had got married when they read about it on Facebook.
Self-described ‘Messy Mama’ goes viral on TikTok
If there's one thing #MomTok is gonna do for moms everywhere, it's make them feel validated one way or another. One Georgia mom has gone viral in recent months for showing her home in a state of disarray—a far cry from the perfect aesthetic many influencers tend to show on social media.
This is motherhood: Tracy Skelly on making baby food that honors your heritage and your health
This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. In this special bonus episode of “This is Motherhood,” host Joyce Brewer speaks with Tracy Skelly, the founder of Little Cocoa Bean Company. They talk about baby nutrition and pivoting after motherhood to build a business.
I’m a parenting expert – this is what your baby’s first words mean, and why they ALWAYS say dada before mum
HEARING your baby's first word will always be exciting, no matter what ends up coming out of their mouth. But have you ever wondered why they said what they did? Fabulous reveals the answers. In a video on TikTok, user Shivarti Sheenal Jones-Chand claimed babies most often say 'dada' before...
Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left
When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
How to foster deeper connections with your baby
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. After my water broke 16 weeks into my second pregnancy, doctors told me that we were losing my daughter and forced me onto bed rest for the remainder of the pregnancy. My Asha showed me with every scan that she was a fighter who would not take no for an answer, and she persisted on hope and everyone’s prayers until 38 weeks when she arrived, beautiful and healthy.
Motherly
New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 1