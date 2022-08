Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s scheme is run heavy, and the running backs and tight ends figure to be a key part of the Houston Texans’ offense in 2022. However, it isn’t just the running backs’ ability to carry the ball that will be key for the offense. According to coach Lovie Smith, the Texans are also looking for their running backs to play a part in the passing game.

