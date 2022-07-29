ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Mingle: Inaugural Casey Jones Festival draws crowd for fellowship, fun on campus

By Staff reports
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
The inaugural Casey Jones Village Festival attracted nearly 1,000 on July 9, making it the first large outdoor event held on its campus since the COVID-19 shut down more than two years ago.

The event was also the first since the passing of second-generation owner Clark Shaw following his battle with COVID-19 in late 2020.

Third-generation owner Brooks Shaw and his team planned this free event as a day for guests to visit the campus for food, fun and fellowship.

“I’m very proud of my son,” Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store co-owner Juanita Shaw said. “To watch him where his dad was at one time is such an amazing thing. He plans things like his daddy did. I think Clark would be pleased, and seeing the people here lets us know we’re on the path to where God wants us to be.”

The event was co-sponsored by the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission, which will hold its grand finale of events Aug. 12 and 13. More information can be found at jacksonmadison200.com. Among the many sponsors that made the day possible include WNBJ, Forever Communications, U.S. Foods, and Coca-Cola.

“The support we received from the community, our sponsors and guests was outstanding this year,” Brooks Shaw said. “We plan to build on what we started by adding more activities, vendors and opportunities to showcase West Tennessee talent.”

Shaw is planning to host the second annual Casey Jones Village Festival in the fall of 2023.

“During the festival, some of the most important things happened — people were able to connect, families spent some quality time together and new friendships were formed,” he said.

Many of the guests at the festival received a passport for the day that allowed them to enjoy all the site has to offer - history, good food and goods from local artisans and vendors. The goal was to collect four stamps from each area of the village — The Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum, The Farm at Casey Jones Village, Art in the Village Gallery and The Old Country Store — and the sweet prize for visiting all of the areas was a free scoop of Blue Bell ice cream from Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe.

For more information, visit https://www.caseyjones.com/.

Casey Jones
#Localevent#Local Life#Art#Blue Bell Ice Cream#Wnbj#Forever Communications#U S Foods#Coca Cola#West Tennessee
