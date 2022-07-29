Tickets on sale next Wednesday for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2022 events

www2.baylor.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
momcollective.com
The Best Things to Do in Waco with Kids
About four months after my youngest was born, my new family of four was ready to dip a toe back into the travel world. We wanted to go somewhere we had never been before, but that wasn’t too far away. Magnolia Market Silos have been on my bucket list pretty much since I heard of their existence, so Waco it was.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
fox44news.com
Local Little League softball teams fundraising for World Series trip
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both the District 9 All Stars and the Midway Majors All-Stars secured their spot in the Little League Softball World Series this past week. “I feel like it’s going to be really exciting,” District 9 first baseman Miah Corona said. “Not a lot of people get to experience this so I’m really pumped to experience this with my teammates.”
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Waco, TX USA
We are visiting Waco from Trussville, Alabama. We are actually on the way to pick up our son who has been interning in Austin, TX all summer so we had to stop in Waco! We went to see Baylor University and found the bear habitat. Sadly the bear was indoors but I looked down and saw this quilted heart 💚. It was actually on the ground near a spot where people were placing flowers for one of the bears, Joy, who had passed away. My family gave me a hard time but i said “the heart says whoever found it was meant to have it” sooooo I kept it. It gave me a good smile after a long hot day at the Silos!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Pet of the Week for July 29: Guppy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 29th, is Guppy!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
KWTX
Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see bookings dip
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services. After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals. “We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city...
fox44news.com
Mac House transitioning to a food truck business
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- July 30th was Mac House‘s last day of operation on Franklin Avenue, but don’t worry macaroni fanatics, they’re not going away for good. The Waco known Mac House is transitioning to a food truck business. With Mac House on wheels, they will transform...
Destination Central Texas: Topsey Exotic Ranch
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Drive-Thru Safari is one of many attractions at the Topsey Exotic Ranch that brings the zoo straight to you! The Friedel family has made the incredible wonders of the animal kingdom available curbside ever since 1988. The Ranch is a conservation wildlife park which is home to over […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
12 Under 12 Amazing Kids: Meet Harley
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – FOX 44 is teaming up with Lone Star Roof Systems to shine a spotlight on the exceptional children in Central Texas. It’s called the 12 under 12 amazing kids. Our July winner is 10-year-old Harley Castaneda of Waco and she attends La Vega...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
KWTX
Built on a Name: Academy’s John Glover Stadium
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - John Glover took the head coaching job at Academy in 1954. He led the bumblebees for 17 years and four regional championships. His coaching record was an impressive 138-33, but he’s remembered more for his character.
WacoTrib.com
Waco boxers land shiny prizes at National Junior Olympics
After being introduced to the sport of boxing by their grandfather from a young age, Veshawn Long and his younger brother Van’dyn Richardson recently witnessed the fruits of their hard work pay off. The siblings brought home silver and gold medals at Team USA’s 2022 National Junior Olympics and...
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker
A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
Local roofing company offers solar shingles as alternative to electricity
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan roofing company has introduced a new product to their customers as part of an expansion of their services since April. The Roofing and Restoration Services of America began offering solar shingles to their customers and recently placed the product at a location in Salado.
Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton
BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
KWTX
Hewitt launches new program to check on welfare of community members
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hewitt police have launched a new program to put an emphasis on the safety of our elderly or people who live alone. The Hewitt Police Department said they responded to more than 300 calls last year for welfare checks and they noticed there was a need to be proactive in protecting their community.
7 buildings threatened by fire in Troy, officials say
TROY, Texas — Seven buildings are being threatened by a fire that's burning in Troy, Texas Friday afternoon. The fire has burned about 50 to 70 acres near 14221 Lewellen Cemetery Rd. It was started by a hot muffler of a hay baler, officials told 6 News. As of...
News Channel 25
Search underway for $2K armadillo statue reported stolen: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Has anybody seen... a 10-foot-long armadillo?. That's right, authorities said the beloved Waco statue was taken last night from the Texas Goodwill Store located on LaSalle Avenue. Now, the Waco Police Department is on the lookout for 'Errol' the armadillo. "We loved sharing him with customers...
Comments / 0