Tickets on sale next Wednesday for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2022 events

We are visiting Waco from Trussville, Alabama. We are actually on the way to pick up our son who has been interning in Austin, TX all summer so we had to stop in Waco! We went to see Baylor University and found the bear habitat. Sadly the bear was indoors but I looked down and saw this quilted heart 💚. It was actually on the ground near a spot where people were placing flowers for one of the bears, Joy, who had passed away. My family gave me a hard time but i said “the heart says whoever found it was meant to have it” sooooo I kept it. It gave me a good smile after a long hot day at the Silos!

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO