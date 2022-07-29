Spaceport Camden Study Confirms No Credible Fire Risk to Cumberland Island

parabolicarc.com
Related
Students in Camden County, Ware County kick off day 1 of new school year
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Thousands of students in Ware and Camden counties said goodbye to summer and welcomed the new school year Monday morning. Action News Jax brought the coverage to you live from Kingsland, Georgia, as kids walked in with their backpacks and lunch boxes in hand. Amanda Klinner...
News4Jax.com
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who entered pre-K.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee, as lake levels remain steady due to drier conditions and local basin runoff has been adequate to maintain salinity levels.
wtoc.com
Darien River Bridge to remain open during reconstruction
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to keep the Darien River Bridge open during its reconstruction after stating earlier this year it would close the bridge for the entire project. Broad Street is where you’ll find a lot of Darien’s locally-owned shops and restaurants just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
wpde.com
Georgia man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin into Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man from Georgia has been sentenced to 207 months in federal prison after trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin from Atlanta to Eastern North Carolina. Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross Georgia, was sentenced for illegal possession of a gun and his part in...
wtoc.com
Police asking for help identifying car of interest following Holsey Law Firm fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson in Jesup is still under investigation by the Georgia Department of Insurance and they’re asking for your help. Harris Real Estate and the Holsey Law Firm in Jesup have both moved to new locations after their office building on Cherry Street in Jesup burned down the morning of July 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach
JAX BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has a new video that shows a swimmer being rescued after they were bitten by a shark in Jacksonville Beach. It shows the heroic moments a 16-year-old helped rescue the swimmer. “He went underwater and started waving his arms and yelling for...
usf.edu
Jacksonville named at risk for 'climate gentrification.' How can we lessen the threat?
In many states, flood-prone areas tend to be where lower income people live. The state of Florida, on the other hand, has some of its highest-value development along the coasts, which are increasingly threatened by rising seas, more intense hurricanes and more frequent and severe floods. Despite these threats — and because of them — beachfront living will grow increasingly expensive to maintain.
Fight turns deadly at Ponte Vedra Beach gas station, SJSO investigates
ST. JOHNS, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the Circle K gas station on A1A N in Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medication
Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tampering with the medication of patients, specifically, injectable fentanyl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forget traditional contacts: Jacksonville doctor talks newly approved permanent contact lenses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Improving your vision could be a life-changing experience. If you’re on the First Coast, you’re in luck. Doctors are using a newly FDA approved technology to get you out of glasses and contacts. It's called EVO Visian ICL. It's been implanted in millions of...
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
Jacksonville Starbucks closes for several hours as workers strike for wage increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re used to getting a coffee from the Starbucks on San Jose Boulevard and Ricky Drive, you may have had to skip your morning run because it was closed. Workers were on strike demanding a wage increase and they were out by the main...
fox35orlando.com
2 killed after experimental aircraft crashes outside of Jacksonville, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died after an experimental aircraft crashed Saturday in Clay County, outside of Jacksonville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the aircraft went down on private property in the Keystone Heights area. In a Facebook post, Clay County Sheriff's Office said it was a helicopter that went down.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman says she moved into rental with no AC, no fridge, no stove -- but was charged for the appliances
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood is speaking out after they said they’ve been dodged by landlords after getting charged for appliances they don’t have in their rental. Oyackiya Lawrence said her family -- for the last 18 days -- has had...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
Future of Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville not as clear as many think
There has been a lot of talk around the potential movement of the annual Georgia/Florida game played every year in Jacksonville. Chip Towers of AJC says, not so fast my friend.
point2homes.com
2445 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Northlake Apartments is located at 2445 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, FL. Northlake Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 600 to 1100 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 32218 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Comments / 2