ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Spaceport Camden Study Confirms No Credible Fire Risk to Cumberland Island

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
parabolicarc.com

Comments / 2

Related
wtoc.com

Darien River Bridge to remain open during reconstruction

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to keep the Darien River Bridge open during its reconstruction after stating earlier this year it would close the bridge for the entire project. Broad Street is where you’ll find a lot of Darien’s locally-owned shops and restaurants just...
DARIEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbine, GA
Camden County, GA
Industry
County
Camden County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Camden County, GA
Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Industry
Jacksonville Daily Record

George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation

Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumberland Island#Arctos
usf.edu

Jacksonville named at risk for 'climate gentrification.' How can we lessen the threat?

In many states, flood-prone areas tend to be where lower income people live. The state of Florida, on the other hand, has some of its highest-value development along the coasts, which are increasingly threatened by rising seas, more intense hurricanes and more frequent and severe floods. Despite these threats — and because of them — beachfront living will grow increasingly expensive to maintain.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
News4Jax.com

Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
point2homes.com

2445 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Northlake Apartments is located at 2445 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, FL. Northlake Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 600 to 1100 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 32218 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy