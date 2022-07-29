Active shooter training held at five schools, including Jasper and Buna

Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO