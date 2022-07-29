ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Active shooter training held at five schools, including Jasper and Buna

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kjas.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 1st, 2022

Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper.    . Jail Bookings:  Last week...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Jasper, TX
City
Hardin, TX
City
Buna, TX
Hardin County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Hardin County, TX
Jasper, TX
Crime & Safety
westcentralsbest.com

One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX

KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 07/29/22 to 07/31/22

FILLYAW, TAVIOUN TYREL 25 M B Jasper, TX 75951 7/29/2022 10:05 AM. RODRIGUEZ, NICOLAS 31 M U WOODVILLE, TX 75979 7/29/2022 2:54 PM. METCALF, LARRY WAYLON 54 M W Silsbee, TX 77656 7/29/2022 3:46 PM. DPS FM22-0072J4. THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. ~. METCALF, LARRY WAYLON 54 M W Silsbee, TX 77656...
JASPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#High School#Elementary School
MySanAntonio

Alleged armed robber stole car, targeted ATM customers

A 20-year-old Beaumont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly robbed and threatened three different people in the same week. Mikale Rashad Bolton was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for three aggravated robbery offenses that occurred last month in Beaumont. Court documents show the Beaumont Police Department...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDM-TV

Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found

Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The collision between a car and motorcycle happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where he...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy