Active shooter training held at five schools, including Jasper and Buna

kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 1st, 2022
Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: Last week...
Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
KFDM-TV
PA city worker killed in crash: "He was an employee with a kind spirit"
PORT ARTHUR — The City of Port Arthur is remembering an employee killed when a man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter crashed into his motorcycle. The car collided with the motorcycle at about 11: 40 p.m. Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported...
fox4beaumont.com
BFD: Welding on A/C unit sparked fire that destroyed Central City Baptist Church
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
Port Arthur News
Area man jailed for intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed Port Arthur city employee
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash this weekend. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
westcentralsbest.com
One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX
KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
KFDM-TV
Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in crash that killed motorcycle driver
PORT ARTHUR — A man is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in a crash that killed a motorcycle driver who worked for the city of Port Arthur, according to information Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The car collided with the motorcycle at about 11:40...
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 07/29/22 to 07/31/22
FILLYAW, TAVIOUN TYREL 25 M B Jasper, TX 75951 7/29/2022 10:05 AM. RODRIGUEZ, NICOLAS 31 M U WOODVILLE, TX 75979 7/29/2022 2:54 PM. METCALF, LARRY WAYLON 54 M W Silsbee, TX 77656 7/29/2022 3:46 PM. DPS FM22-0072J4. THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. ~. METCALF, LARRY WAYLON 54 M W Silsbee, TX 77656...
MySanAntonio
Alleged armed robber stole car, targeted ATM customers
A 20-year-old Beaumont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly robbed and threatened three different people in the same week. Mikale Rashad Bolton was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for three aggravated robbery offenses that occurred last month in Beaumont. Court documents show the Beaumont Police Department...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police respond to Merit Inn Motel after report of theft
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police were at the Merit Inn on I-10 after, investigators say, an unarmed man stole money from the cash register. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for updates.
Beaumont mom's business adds personality to clear student backpacks
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texas schools will be enforcing policies calling for clear or mesh backpacks for the 2022-23 school year, but one Southeast Texas mom is working to add some flair to those boring clear backpacks. Whether it’s baseball, Star Wars, or an LOL doll, Rekell Williams,...
Suspect facing murder charge after deadly Beaumont shooting has bond lowered
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man who is facing a felony charge after a deadly Beaumont shooting had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a May 29, 2022 newscast.) Isaiah Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Public Safety issues citation following major crash involving LCM athletes
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday that a citation has been issued in relation to a wreck that hospitalized five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes. Authorities said a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast and failed to drive in a single lane to the right. “The pickup traveled in the...
KFDM-TV
Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found
Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The collision between a car and motorcycle happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where he...
kjas.com
Gift card fraudsters captured in Leesville, slipped by Jasper PD with a traffic warning
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a pair of alleged thieves who were using fraudulent gift cards were captured in Leesville, and it was discovered that they had slipped through the hands of the Jasper Police Department with a traffic warning ten days prior. According to Sheriff Sam...
16-year-old driver cited by DPS following crash that injured 5 Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD students
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old driver has been cited following a crash that injured him and four other Little Cypress-Mauriceville Independent Consolidated School District students Wednesday morning. The crash happened Wednesday morning on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County. The 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast...
MONEY MONDAY : Entergy, Salvation Army hold drive to help Southeast Texans struggling to pay A/C bill
BEAUMONT, Texas — An area business and non-profit organization are teaming up to make sure Southeast Texans do not have to choose between staying cool and paying their bills during the summer. Amid the sweltering Southeast Texas heat, Salvation Army members said area community members are being forced to...
