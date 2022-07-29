EPA says it's under no 'pressure' to reopen St. Croix refinery

www.sfgate.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Redwood National and State Parks will no longer let you hike to Hyperion, the world’s tallest tree
Visitors to Hyperion now face a $5,000 fine or six months in jail.
SFGate
California declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, declared a state of emergency Monday in an effort to bolster the state's response to the monkeypox outbreak, saying the measure will help with vaccinations. California, the most populous state in the United States, had recorded 827 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the...
SFGate
As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape
GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Concealed behind trees near Lake Michigan, two scientists remotely manipulated a robotic owl on the forest floor. As the intruder flapped its wings and hooted, a merlin guarding its nest in a nearby pine sounded distress calls. The small falcon dove toward the enemy...
SFGate
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
