Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
Suspect charged in murder of Kan. man walking from from nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in the deadly April shooting outside a Kansas nightclub made his first court appearance in the case Friday. Brent Cruz, 35, is charged with 2nd degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Manhattan man arrested on Sedgwick Co. warrant for kidnapping
Riley County Police arrested Jeremy Starkes, 21, of Manhattan, on a Sedgwick County District Court Warrant for kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery. Bond for these charges is $50,000. Starkes was confined to the Riley County Jail at the time of his arrest on the Sedgwick County warrant, bringing...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Kansas man involved in head-on crash that killed 2
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people died in a head-on crash just after 6a.m. Friday in Buchanan County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy 3500 driven by 46-year-old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas, was northbound on Route A four miles south of St. Joseph. The truck crossed the...
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities
WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
Tuesday is primary election day
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary election on Tuesday. In Geary, Riley and Morris Counties voters will cast ballots in the 68th District Kansas House race between Republicans Nathan Butler, Junction City and John Seibel, Burdick. The winner will advance to the November general election against Michael Seymour II, Council Grove.
Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School
RENO COUNTY— Hutchinson Police, Reno County EMS and other emergency agencies all gathered to do active shooter training at Hutchinson High School. The exercise has been going on throughout the week. The police department goes through active shooter training at the schools each summer and rotates among the schools...
Heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE REGION INCLUDING JUNCTION CITY AND MANHATTAN. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 for portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat advisory will run from Monday afternoon into Tuesday evening
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE REGION. Heat index values from 104 to 107 expected Monday afternoon. Heat index values are forecast from 105 to 109 Tuesday afternoon for portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.
One winning ticket claims $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's...
Price and Value
“Price is what you pay, value is what you get,” Warren Buffet is fond of saying. That line was running through my head recently as my wife and I were preparing to have some flooring replaced in our kitchen and living room. We had moved all the furniture out...
