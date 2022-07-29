Staten Island obituaries for July 29, 2022

www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
Woman's Mystery Death at Luxury Long Island Apartment Building Rattles Community
A 39-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her luxury Long Island apartment after a welfare check over the weekend, launching a full-on murder mystery in an otherwise quiet Nassau County community, authorities say. Nassau police have not identified the victim, but neighbors said that she worked in the...
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
2nd Staten Island cop is accused of using fake license plate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A second NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island has been charged with having a fake license plate on his car. Sgt. Adrian Dejesus, 37, was off duty when he was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 in the confines of the South Shore’s 123rd Precinct, where he has worked since May 2020, according public records.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime New Dorp resident at 100: Keep faith in God – and keep moving | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As of July 16, Carmela Clemente-Anzalone’s name has been officially etched on the prestigious roster of Staten Island centenarians — super seniors who’ve rounded the century mark. Since the “really big” birthday deserves major accolades, family members and friends gathered to celebrate...
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
Tables turned! Staten Island scammer must fork over $229K, faces prison time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years ago, a Clifton man used the identities of dozens of unwitting victims to illegally rake in more than $229,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, said prosecutors. Deji Adetimirin’s scheme was uncovered last year in a joint probe by the Staten Island district attorney’s office...
This past July in NYC was hot. Where does it stand historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A sweltering heat wave that brought dangerously-high temperatures to New York City helped make this past July one of the hottest in more than 150 years of record-keeping. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate site said the month’s average temperature was 79.5 degrees —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Why Hundreds of New York Ships were Abandoned on Staten Island
The Staten Island Boat Graveyard, located at 2453 Arthur Kill Road in Rossville, was built in the 1930s and went by several different names, such as the Witte Marine Scrap Yard, Arthur Kill Boat Yard, and Tugboat graveyard. Now it’s officially known as the Donjon Iron and Metal Scrap Processing Facility. The Boat Graveyard was once home to as many as 400 vessels. Today, the number has been estimated to be between 25 to 40 decaying ships. The scrapyard is known for its large assortment of obsolete steam tugs, ferries, car floats, and other crafts that have a comprehensive history.
Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
Junior’s Restaurant hosts cheesecake eating contest in honor of NYPD fund, with help of the FerryHawks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Orange and blue were the colors of the day for Staten Island on Saturday as the world’s-famous New York cheesecake eatery, Junior’s Restaurant, and the Staten Island FerryHawks joined forces to help raise donations for the NYPD’s Widows and Orphans Foundation. “When you...
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See how much these 10 Great Kills homes sold for this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Annadale, Prince’s Bay, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and others at Mount Loretto drive-in theater in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The return of “Drive-In Movies at The Mount” series at Mount Loretto, Pleasant Plains, will bring four movies to Staten Island’s largest outdoor movie screen this summer. The event is hosted by Catholic Charities of Staten Island, in partnership with Investors Savings...
Nostalgic neighborhood deli talk, and setting the record straight | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Last week’s article about our neighborhood deli, Reliable, brought the gift of a beautiful response from readers. It seems many others have sweet memories of Dongan Hills, particularly one on the corner of Richmond and Old Town Roads. In the print version of the...
Cops seek tips in home-invasion robbery in Rosebank
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s help via social media to locate two men sought for questioning in connection with a home-invasion robbery reported in Rosebank. The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday around 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of St. Mary’s Avenue and Anderson Street,...
‘I never took it out of the bag.’ Staten Island man allegedly found with gun in backpack, pleads his case to cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An ex-convict from Stapleton told police they had it all wrong when they seized a loaded gun from his backpack in Grasmere last month. “I found the firearm three weeks ago. I had no intention to use it,” a criminal complaint quotes Michael Freeman, 30, as telling cops. “I never took it out of the bag. I had it in the bag.”
NYPD seeks man for questioning in connection to South Beach robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a man sought for questioning in connection to a South Beach robbery that occurred earlier this summer. A 31-year-old man was in the vicinity of McClean Avenue and Sand Lane on June 5, 2022, at around 1:15...
Staten Island officials call on U.S. attorneys to help address auto theft crisis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) are requesting federal attorneys team up to tackle the surge in transnational grand theft auto crimes in New York City. McMahon and Malliotakis penned a letter to the U.S. Attorneys and the Eastern...
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0